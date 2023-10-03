Corstrata Awarded Telehealth / Telemedicine Agreement with Premier, Inc.

Corstrata, Inc. the wound care experts, has been awarded a national group purchasing agreement for Telehealth / Telemedicine with Premier, Inc. Effective September 1st, the new agreement allows Premier members, at their discretion, to take advantage of special pricing and terms pre-negotiated by Premier for providing virtual access to wound and ostomy experts across the continuum of care.

SAVANNAH, Ga., Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Premier is a leading healthcare improvement company, uniting an alliance of approximately 4,350 U.S. hospitals and more than 300,000 other providers to transform healthcare. With integrated data and analytics, collaboratives, supply chain solutions, consulting, and other services, Premier enables better care and outcomes at a lower cost.

This agreement enables Premier members nationwide, including IDNs, rural and critical access hospitals, health systems, long-term acute care hospitals, post-acute care, and other providers to access Corstrata's board-certified wound experts, improving care coordination and outcomes for complex wounds.

Corstrata, a leader in wound and ostomy virtual care delivery, leverages technology to increase access to high-quality, board-certified wound, ostomy, and continence (WOC) nurses and Certified Wound Specialists (CWS) across the continuum of care. As a Premier supplier of wound and ostomy telehealth and telemedicine services, Corstrata is the market leader for these specialized virtual services.

Katherine Piette, CEO of Corstrata, stated, "We are honored to be selected by Premier Inc. for their unwavering commitment to excellence and innovation, as well as their trust in our top-tier services. We are excited to continue the efforts to broaden the scope and influence of our virtual wound and ostomy solution throughout the national healthcare landscape and improve financial and health outcomes for our valued customers and their patients."

About Corstrata

Corstrata is a virtual care solution providing access to scarce certified wound and ostomy nurses at the patient's bedside in post-acute provider settings, including home health, hospice, skilled nursing facilities, and emerging hospital-at-home providers. Corstrata's team of specialized nurses provides consultations with provider staff at the patient's bedside, either through HIPAA-compliant video or through review of store-and-forward wound images, to improve clinical and financial outcomes for providers. To learn more about Corstrata, visit us at www.Corstrata.com.

Media Contact

Reagan Owens, Corstrata, Inc., 1 800-566-1307, [email protected], https://www.corstrata.com/

SOURCE Corstrata, Inc.