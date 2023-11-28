Corstrata Forges Strategic Partnership with MatrixCare for Virtual Wound and Ostomy Care Delivery

Industry Leaders Come Together in Recognition of the Urgent Need for Greater Access to Qualified Wound and Ostomy Specialists Among Post-Acute Care Providers

SAVANNAH, Ga., Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Corstrata, a leader in wound and ostomy virtual care delivery, today announced its collaboration with MatrixCare, a leading SaaS provider for out-of-hospital care settings. This strategic partnership aims to expand access to top-tier, board-certified wound, ostomy, and continence (WOC) nurses, bridging a critical gap in healthcare. The partnership addresses the growing need for comprehensive wound and ostomy support services in the home health and hospice sectors, where around 30% of patients have wounds, and organizations struggle to efficiently provide specialized wound care. Notably, users of the MatrixCare Electronic Health Records (EHR) platform can now seamlessly access Corstrata's experienced team of wound care clinicians, eliminating the need for separate technology deployment.

"The ramifications of insufficient diagnosis and documentation extend beyond clinical concerns, encompassing lost reimbursement opportunities and increased care costs, which impact both financials and patient well-being," said Tim Smokoff, General Manager of Home Health & Hospice at MatrixCare. "We are confident this innovative alliance holds the promise of elevating the quality of care provided in out-of-hospital settings, ensuring patients receive the specialized attention they truly deserve."

Through the partnership with Corstrata, MatrixCare customers will have the opportunity to choose one of five offerings to best address their specific challenges:

Live Video Consults for Wound/Ostomy Assessment and Treatment Planning

Store & Forward Wound Image Consults for Assessment and Treatment Planning

Wound Care Program Design (formulary, competencies, guidelines design /management)

Staff and Patient Education Services

Comprehensive Wound Management

Joseph Ebberwein, Co-Founder and CFO of Corstrata affirmed, "Aligned with MatrixCare's resolute dedication to empowering its customers in today's demanding healthcare landscape, we are delighted to establish this partnership. Leveraging pioneering technology and our extensive team of nationally certified Wound, Ostomy and Continence (WOC) Nurses, MatrixCare's clients can now adeptly cater to wound and ostomy patients, ensuring confidence and proficiency for enhanced financial and health outcomes."

About Corstrata

Corstrata is a virtual care solution that utilizes technology to provide access to scarce certified wound, ostomy, and continence nurses (WOCNs) at the patient's bedside in post-acute provider settings, including home health, hospice, skilled nursing facilities, and emerging hospital-at-home providers across all 50 states. Corstrata's team of WOC nurses provides consultations with provider staff at the patient's bedside, either through HIPAA-compliant video or through review of store-and-forward wound images, to improve clinical and financial outcomes for providers. To learn more about Corstrata, visit Corstrata.

