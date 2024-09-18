CortexClick Launches AI-Powered Knowledge Transfer Platform for Developer Marketing

"SEO teams can cut content production time by around 75% with Cortex Click." - Matt Bowers, former head of SEO at Zapier and Zillow and current SEO consultant Post this

The CortexClick platform offers several key features:

LLM-Powered Content Editor: Generate high-quality blog posts from just a title, with AI-assisted refinement and editing.

GitHub Integration: Seamlessly create pull requests and accelerate the review process with AI-generated suggestions.

Automated Knowledge Base Management: Effortlessly ingest and update marketing materials, developer docs, and blogs.

Custom AI Agents (Cortexes): Configure AI agents with brand voice and governance rules for specific marketing tasks.

Enterprise Chat: Power customer-facing experiences and internal tools with chat functionality over your knowledge base.

Developer API and SDK: Build custom integrations and applications using CortexClick's powerful backend.

CortexClick's innovative approach addresses the combinatorial challenge faced by developer marketing teams. As Ethan Chan, CEO of Allium, explains, "Cortex Click allows our team to scale technical content creation for our developer focused products with just one person using their generative AI platform."

The platform's unique pay-as-you-go pricing model allows companies to start generating content immediately without going through lengthy sales processes or commitments.

Matt Bowers, former head of SEO at Zapier and Zillow and current SEO consultant, reported, "SEO teams can cut content production time by around 75% with Cortex Click."

CortexClick differentiates itself in the crowded AI content generation market by focusing on two key areas:

Generating the highest quality content through multi-agent workflows, knowledge base grounding, and real-time web research.

Facilitating thoughtful, human-in-the-loop review processes that enhance rather than replace human expertise.

As companies face pressure to maintain growth with smaller budgets, CortexClick offers a solution that can significantly impact top-line growth by increasing high-quality content production, driving more top-of-funnel traffic, and improving conversion rates.

To learn more about CortexClick or to sign up for a free platform trial, visit https://app.cortexclick.com. Enterprise clients interested in white-glove onboarding should contact CortexClick at [email protected].

About CortexClick

CortexClick is a leading provider of AI-powered content generation and marketing automation tools for companies selling software to developers. Founded by industry veterans with deep experience in developer tools and marketing, CortexClick is committed to helping businesses scale their growth through high-quality, AI-assisted content creation. For more information, please visit — www. cortexclick.com.

