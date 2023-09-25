Cortical.io Named Among Most Innovative Insurtech Companies by FinTech Global

Our approach to intelligent document processing paves the way for insurers to explore a wealth of new opportunities, differentiating them from competitors in the digital transformation journey. Tweet this

"FinTech Global acknowledges for the second consecutive time Cortical.io's role in revolutionizing document-centric processes within the insurance sector," said Rainer Kegel, CEO of Cortical.io. "It's incredibly gratifying to be recognized for our efforts in addressing a significant industry challenge, namely reducing the need for human intervention in the document review process. Our approach to intelligent document processing paves the way for insurers to explore a wealth of new opportunities, differentiating them from competitors in the digital transformation journey."

Quoting group benefits is probably one of the most challenging insurance processes as it requires the analysis of many documents of variable types and structures. Cortical.io's intelligent document processing solution extracts, interprets and classifies complex information found in terms and provisions and is for example able to detect the best plan matching a competitor's policy. "Large insurance carriers employ hundreds of people to manually review policies before submitting a quote for group benefits," said Kegel. "Our solutions help them prepare more accurate quotes faster, and consequently close more deals."

Cortical.io's Intelligent Document Processing (IDP) solutions leverage a unique approach to natural language understanding called Semantic Folding to reach unmatched levels of accuracy with unstructured text. Cortical.io's solutions automatically search, extract and classify complex information from various documents such as insurance policies and emails with attachment, helping insurance companies eliminate quoting errors, improve customer response times and reduce labor intensive processes.

FinTech Global director Richard Sachar said, "The widespread availability of generative AI capabilities has opened the doors for even greater innovation within insurance. We're entering a new wave of digitalization and insurance firms need to be prepared. The InsurTech100 will help top-level insurance executives in discerning the tech pioneers revolutionizing key areas like underwriting, pricing, distribution, and data analytics."

A full list of the InsurTech100 for 2023 and detailed information about each company is available to download for free at www.TheInsurTech100.com.

About Cortical.io

Cortical.io delivers highly efficient AI-based solutions that help enterprises unlock the value of unstructured text by leveraging a game-changing approach to Natural Language Understanding (NLU). Cortical.io SemanticPro is an intelligent document processing solution that accurately extracts, analyzes and classifies information based on meaning and builds the basis for document workflow automation. With more than 10 years expertise in implementing NLU solutions in the enterprise, Cortical.io has demonstrated its ability to solve the challenges of language ambiguity and variability across many use cases and verticals for Fortune 500 companies.

Cortical.io has offices in the U.S. (New York and San Francisco) and Europe (Vienna).

For more information, go to https://www.cortical.io. Follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter @Cortical_io.

