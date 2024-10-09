Cortical.io Ranked Among Leading Innovators Transforming the Insurance Industry

Cortical.io's meaning-based technology impressed the jury, earning its place among the most innovative solution providers in the insurance industry. Post this

FinTech Global recognizes Cortical.io as an insurtech innovation leader for the third consecutive time. FinTech CEO Richard Sachar said, "The InsurTech100 list for 2024 recognizes Cortical.io for addressing some of the industry's most critical challenges by enhancing the accuracy and efficiency of underwriting processes and improving customer service. Cortical.io's meaning-based technology impressed the jury, earning its place among the most innovative solution providers in the insurance industry."

"Launching an intelligent chatbot is not enough anymore. To build a competitive advantage, insurance carriers must go beyond the hype around generative AI and identify technologies that will improve their long-term resilience," said Rainer Kegel, CEO of Cortical.io. "With our meaning-based technology, insurance carriers improve the efficiency of processes that are difficult to automate because they involve complex, lengthy documents from various sources and specific insurance jargon. The transformation of such processes creates long-term value for the business, as it helps shorten the response time to customer inquiries, improve productivity, and prevent losses due to underwriting errors."

Cortical.io's intelligent document processing solution, SemanticPro, leverages a unique approach to natural language understanding to efficiently process large volumes of documents with greater accuracy than manual methods. For example, SemanticPro extracts terms and conditions from complex insurance policies with over 90% accuracy and achieves a 94% success rate in identifying the optimal product that matches a competitor's offer. This capability has helped major insurance companies to enhance the quality of their underwriting processes like quoting group benefits and also convinced SwissRe US to enter a strategic alliance with Cortical.io in May 2024.

About Cortical.io

Cortical.io delivers highly efficient AI-based solutions that help enterprises unlock the value of unstructured text by leveraging a game-changing approach to Natural Language Understanding (NLU). Cortical.io SemanticPro is an intelligent document processing solution that accurately extracts, analyzes and classifies information based on meaning and builds the basis for document workflow automation. With more than 10 years expertise in implementing NLU solutions in the enterprise, Cortical.io has demonstrated its ability to solve the challenges of language ambiguity and variability across many use cases and verticals for Fortune 500 companies.

Cortical.io has offices in the U.S. (New York and San Francisco) and Europe (Vienna).

