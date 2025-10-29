Corvus Launches to Streamline Surgical Referrals and Access to Care

Backed by Redesign Health and in collaboration with Mayo Clinic, Corvus seeks to help provider organizations convert surgical referrals by automating core administrative tasks and by applying AI to assess surgical eligibility.

CHICAGO, Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Corvus, a digital health company dedicated to improving how surgical referrals are managed, announced its launch today. Corvus helps care teams accelerate surgical access by automating referral workflows, ensuring eligible patients are identified and scheduled faster while reducing operational burdens across care teams.

The company was launched and initially funded by Redesign Health, with Mayo Clinic also joining as a strategic investor and first pilot site. Mayo Clinic surgeons are actively involved in Corvus' product design and clinical validation – including Chair of Surgery Michael Kendrick, MD, orthopedic surgeon Cody Wyles, MD, and Mayo Clinic Florida neurosurgeon Ian Buchanan, MD.

"The surgical referral process is a critical yet often inefficient moment in a patient's care journey," said Ian Strug, founder and CEO of Corvus. "Corvus is built to help clinical teams triage patients more effectively, eliminate unnecessary paperwork, and deliver faster, higher-value surgical care."

With Corvus, referral coordinators and care teams can focus on scheduling the right patients for surgical consults, while providing other options for patients who are non-surgical candidates. This can not only shorten time to treatment but also improve operating room utilization and care team efficiency.

Studies demonstrate the conversion rate of patient referrals into surgeries at less than 40%. Corvus directly addresses this gap by automating core administrative tasks like document retrieval, prior-authorization coordination and out-of-pocket cost estimation. Its platform also applies AI-powered logic to assess surgical eligibility based on each patient's medical history, procedural protocols and their specific needs.

Corvus' current design includes human-in-the-loop workflows to reduce non-surgical work to free up operating days for surgeons. In the future Corvus plans to seek FDA clearance as a clinical decision support system (CDS) to enable fully automated triage and surgical scheduling.

"Ian brings exactly the kind of experience and vision needed to transform how surgical referrals are managed. Over the course of his career, he has built and scaled AI-enabled solutions for health systems, co-founded and substantially grown companies, all while also advising and supporting multiple early-stage startups," said Neil Patel, Head of Ventures at Redesign Health. "With that background and domain depth, Ian is uniquely positioned to lead Corvus towards their goal of streamlining referrals, boosting OR performance and expanding timely surgical access."

Corvus already is working with additional health systems, advisors and surgical practices across orthopedics, general surgery, neuro/spine, cardiothoracic and bariatrics, focusing on high-volume, high-revenue service lines.

About Corvus

Corvus is a digital health company streamlining the surgical referral process to improve access, efficiency, and operating room performance. Built in collaboration with Mayo Clinic and backed by lead investor Redesign Health, Corvus helps provider organizations convert more surgical referrals by automating administrative workflows—such as document retrieval, prior authorization, and cost estimation—and applying AI to assess patient eligibility.The result is faster scheduling for appropriate patients, improved operating room utilization and reduced burden on care teams. With pilots underway across orthopedics, general surgery, urology and bariatrics, Corvus is building the infrastructure to unlock surgical access and transform one of healthcare's most critical care moments. To learn more, visit www.corvus.health

Mayo Clinic has a financial interest in the technology referenced in this release. Any revenue it receives will be used to support its not-for-profit mission in patient care, education, and research.

About Redesign Health

Redesign Health is a global venture builder that empowers founders to launch and scale transformative healthcare companies. We help founders overcome the unique challenges of healthcare innovation with an ecosystem and suite of capabilities supporting ideation and diligence, commercial traction and execution. Since 2018, we have supported founders in launching more than 60 companies that have touched the lives of more than 15 million patients. Learn more at www.redesignhealth.com

