Cory Smith Joins Momentum at Zark as Vice President of Sales

"We are excited to welcome Cory to the Zark family, as he joins our sales team during a period of remarkable growth for our organization," said Todd Katler, CEO of Zark. "Owners and operators nationwide are seeing why a solution crafted around doing something for the residents instead of to the residents is so valuable. This is why so many are flocking to Zark's unique approach."

Smith has more than 16 years of experience in the multifamily industry, which includes sales leadership at two startups — Anyone Home and Level One. While at Anyone Home, which Katler founded in 2013 and later sold, Smith also worked as vice president of sales. During his time there he helped increase the number of units Anyone Home served to well over one million.

"I'm thrilled to be joining Zark, as well as teaming up with Todd again in bringing another amazing and much-needed solution to multifamily," Smith said. "Parking issues will harm reputation and resident retention, leading to significant increases in costs. Whether it's a lack of parking, access to spots, or leveraging unused spaces, Zark can help them get a grasp on their parking problems and increase NOI."

Zark empowers properties to lease vacant parking spaces to residents and guests for a low daily rate. This simple, integrated solution improves resident satisfaction by allowing the consumer to self-concierge and takes the burden out of the leasing office. The result is a reduction in resident frustration and negative reviews. The powerful solution has no ongoing fees for apartment operators and properties participate in a revenue share from the reservations.

Zark is a leading technology-enabled parking management provider, offering convenient solutions to multifamily parking challenges. Utilizing a mobile app, Zark allows residents and their guests to quickly and conveniently book parking spaces on a property for up to seven days. Owners and operators can lease unused spaces in the community, as well as the spaces of residents who have moved out. The app also provides parking management without the need for onsite teams, including tracking of repeat parking offenders, customized violations and towing — all from a single, easy-to-use app. For more information, visit zarkparking.com or LinkedIn.

