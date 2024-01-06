Cory Watson Attorneys Announces Two New Principal Attorneys

"We are proud to announce Andy and Mitchell as principals in our firm," said Ernest Cory, managing shareholder of Cory Watson Attorneys. "Their experience, expertise, and dedication to our clients is unparalleled, and we look forward to their continued success." Post this

"We are proud to announce Andy and Mitchell as principals in our firm," said Ernest Cory, managing shareholder of Cory Watson Attorneys. "Their experience, expertise, and dedication to our clients is unparalleled, and we look forward to their continued success."

"Andy and Mitchell both bring distinguished service and skill sets to our firm that will guarantee our continued growth," said Leila H. Watson, co-founding principal of Cory Watson Attorneys. "We are delighted to recognize their hard work."

The move further strengthens the firm's ability to provide excellent legal representation to its clients across the country and ensure long-term growth for the firm.

About Andy Jones

Since joining Cory Watson Attorneys as a summer law clerk in 2011, Andy quickly distinguished himself among his colleagues and clients. Within three years of becoming an attorney, he was tapped as lead attorney of the firm's asbestos practice where he has helped obtain over $50 million in settlements for clients. Andy also litigates cases involving defective pharmaceutical products and injuries from toxic contamination and has been named to Super Lawyers: Rising Stars, Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch, and America's Top 100 Attorneys. He attended The University of Alabama and earned his law degree from the Cumberland School of Law. Andy is actively involved in the community and currently serves on the Junior Board of M-POWER Ministries, a local organization helping provide a path out of poverty through its education and health centers. He is also a member of the Alabama and Tennessee State Bar Associations, the Birmingham Bar Association, the American Association for Justice, and the Alabama Association for Justice.

About Mitchell Theodore

A driven advocate for his clients, Mitchell Theodore fights for justice in Class Action, Mass Torts, Pharmaceutical Litigation, and Product Liability. He attended the University of Alabama where he obtained both his undergraduate and law degrees. A member of the firm since 2015, Mitchell obtained licenses in both Alabama and Florida within the first year of his legal career. Since then, he's had the opportunity to represent clients in nationwide litigations against some of the largest companies in the world. Helping individuals fight against the wrongdoings of these massive corporations drives Mitchell to work hard to obtain justice for the victims he represents. He is admitted to practice in the highest state and federal courts in Alabama and Florida, and he handles complex litigation throughout the country. He has been recognized by Super Lawyers as a Rising Star and has been named to Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch as well as Birmingham Business Journal's NextGen in Law. Mitchell is a member of the Birmingham Bar, American Association for Justice, Alabama Association for Justice, Alabama State Bar Association, and Florida Bar Association. Outside of the office, Mitchell is actively involved with Big Brothers Big Sisters.

About Cory Watson Attorneys

Cory Watson Attorneys is a nationally recognized personal injury law firm with offices in Birmingham, Alabama; Memphis and Nashville, Tennessee. The firm has recovered more than $3 billion for clients across the country. Cory Watson Attorneys are frequently at the forefront of major class actions and multidistrict litigations involving dangerous pharmaceuticals and product liability, and are often appointed to leadership positions in national cases. Firm practice areas include Personal Injury, Product Liability, Class Action, Asbestos, Business & Commercial Litigation, Dangerous Pharmaceuticals, Defective Medical Devices, and Environmental/Toxic Torts. To learn more, visit CoryWatson.com.

Media Contact

Rachel Fowler, Cory Watson Attorneys, 2052717117, [email protected], www.corywatson.com

SOURCE Cory Watson Attorneys