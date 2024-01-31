Cory Watson Attorneys Welcomes Associate Attorney Jamie Cory

Cory Watson Attorneys, a nationally recognized personal injury law firm, is proud to welcome Jamie Cory as a new associate attorney.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cory Watson Attorneys, a nationally recognized personal injury law firm with offices in Alabama and Tennessee, is proud to welcome Jamie Cory as a new associate attorney.

Jamie Cory earned his undergraduate degree in finance from the University of Alabama before going on to earn his Juris Doctorate degree from the Cumberland School of Law. Jamie enjoys giving back to the Birmingham community where he grew up and dedicates his legal practice to advocating for justice on behalf of those who have been wrongfully injured.

As an associate attorney at Cory Watson, Jamie focuses his practice on mass tort, product liability, and serious personal injury claims.

