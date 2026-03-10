CoSM Announces "Supernal Light" at Entheon: An Exhibition Exploring the Transcendental Archetype of the Soul

Supernal Light brings together masters of the visionary path to illuminate the 'Light Body,' the transcendental archetype of the soul that bridges our physical reality with the infinite. Post this

Aleah Chapin's monumental triptych "A Breath on Dandelion Seeds," integrates themes of transfiguration. A figurative painter, the artist examines the human form interpreting western culture's representation of the body, aging, gender and beauty while summoning the season of rebirth. The graceful fluidity of feminine legs and torsos transforming into an ascending flower of life, fuses realism with abstraction, figure with ground.

Exclusively using black paint, the three paintings on view by A. Andrew Gonzalez, "Do You Remember?," "The Moon Priestess," and "The Royal Dawning," each give unique meaning to the theme of spiritual light. Through the mastery of the airbrush medium, Gonzalez evokes mystic meaning. Figures glow with astral patterns of noble grace. As a recognized master of the air brush, Andrew Gonzalez brings together a unique subtractive painting technique, classical idealizing of the human figure and animal spirits, a combination that mixes exalted imagery with spiritual and visionary themes.

Paintings by Rebecca Leveille-Guay, are at once raw, intimate, supernatural and classic. The three paintings selected, "Building Adonis," "Mutha," and "Selene, La Lune" represent the human figure sparkling with strength and beauty. Leveille-Guay was known early in her career as an artist commissioned to create imagery for collectible card games, children's literature, graphic novels for Marvel, DC Comics and projects as renowned as the Sandman series and Black Orchid, among many others.

Universally beloved Visionary graphic artist, M.C. Escher formally examined the mysteries of infinity. Famous for his so-called "impossible drawings," that portray "Ascending," "Descending" and "Relativity," Escher is also renowned for the depiction of metamorphoses. Thanks goes to gallerist/historian, Jeffrey Price, for generously loaning twelve Escher limited edition prints and a rare sculpture by the artist.

Internationally celebrated psychedelic artist, Fred Tomaselli, creates multimedia paintings that explode in mesmerizing and hallucinatory patterns. For this exhibition, Tomaselli offers one uniquely distinguished mixed media work, "Brain with Flowers," an outstanding work that includes photos, pills, painted details, blotter acid, and cannabis leaves, collaged, arranged and encased within layer after layer of clear resin.

Set against brightly colored backgrounds, Domenico Zindato's abstract drawings reflect intricate pattern-making, dynamic swirls, and enigmatic symbols, such as eyeballs, floating heads, wave-like ripples and hand-drawn letters. Executed with precision and meditative in spirit, Zindato's art suggests affinities with pre-historic cave paintings, aboriginal art, Buddhist mandalas and Native-American decorative patterns.

Miles Johnston's singular, meticulous pencil work conjures the fragility of the body melting with the candle of life. Facing a life threatening condition, Johnston brings to this artwork his sense of contrast between sacred moments with his daughter "...that felt almost outside of time, with the inevitable reality of our own mortality."

Vibrata Chromodoris creates geometric, symmetrical, and patterned abstract paintings, digital art, and large-scale installations. Rhythm, repetition, scintillating color and beguiling perceptual distortions appear psychedelically hypnotic in her artwork. References to 60's op art, offer hints to the artist's phenomenal consciousness regarding classic principles of masterful graphic design.

Isaac Abrams artwork appeared on the cover of the first psychedelic art book, Psychedelic Art, by Houston & Masters, published in 1968. At the age of 87, still going strong, Isaac shares with this exhibit two recent abstract works, "Shiva" and "Dragons in the Sky with Lucy." A self-trained artist, profound experiences with LSD released creativity that empowered him to recognize his identity as an artist. With an outpouring of imagination, Abrams paints impassioned, surreal and dreamlike, cosmological and microscopic paintings, a synthesis of his inner mind and the universe.

