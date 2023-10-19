COSMEDIX Celebrates National Aesthetician Month with Their Second Annual Skin Summit Where Attendees Can Learn How to Grow Their Skincare Business

COSMEDIX, a brand that is globally recognized as a trailblazer in clean skincare, is celebrating National Aesthetician Month! What was once a one-day event on October 15th, National Aesthetician Month has quickly taken the whole month of October by storm with a month-long celebration for Aestheticians who diligently work hard to help customers pamper their complexions with clean, clinical, and luxurious skincare products.

ATLANTA, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- COSMEDIX, a brand that is globally recognized as a trailblazer in clean skincare, is celebrating National Aesthetician Month! What was once a one-day event on October 15th, National Aesthetician Month has quickly taken the whole month of October by storm with a month-long celebration for Aestheticians who diligently work hard to help customers pamper their complexions with clean, clinical, and luxurious skincare products.

This year, COSMEDIX is hosting its second annual COSMEDIX Skin Summit in Napa, California on Sunday, October 22nd, 2023! At this summit, attendees will spend the day listening and learning from experienced guest speakers where they will provide information on how attendees can grow their skincare business and create a partnership with clients beyond the treatment room. The guest speakers and their topics at the Skin Summit include:

Tiffany Newman –Closing Your Client List: Growing and Maintaining a Core Client Base

Kelsey Burton –Social Selling: How to Create an Omni Channel Brand

Amanda LaMoure –Advanced Peel Layering

Derek Davenport- Integrating Cosmedix and Wellness Rituals and Facial Service Demo

Kasey Boone- More than Skin-Deep with Kasey Boone Skincare

Kelly Reidler- Geneo Glo 2 Facial x Cosmedix: Knowing Your Aesthetician Worth

Natalia Barzotti- Treatment Stacking With COSMEDIX Peels

Kaitlyn Wells and Holly Burford - A Look Ahead For COSMEDIX

At this Skin Summit, on top of learning how to build a better business, attendees will find community amongst other peers in the skincare community. After enjoying a networking cocktail hour, attendees will receive a gift bag of luxurious, clinical COSMEDIX skincare products valued at over $400, as well as a certificate of attendance.

To celebrate this season of skincare aside from the COSMEDIX Skin Summit, the luxury skincare brand encourages customers to find an Aesthetician near them using the COSMEDIX spa finder where they can meet with a professional to develop a skincare plan. If a customer already regularly visits an Aesthetician, COSMEDIX encourages clients to let their Aesthetician know how much they appreciate their services during this national month of recognition.

To learn more about the COSMEDIX Skin Summit, or where to find a local COSMEDIX spa partner, visit cosmedix.com

About COSMEDIX

Since our inception in 1999, we've been driven by one guiding principle: the desire to deliver gentle, effective, and cruelty-free skincare solutions for all. Our skincare products are designed to work with all skin tones and skin types, not against them. Whether your skincare concern is dark under eye circles, hyperpigmentation, acne, redness, sensitive skin, fine lines and wrinkles or dehydration—our luxurious line of skincare delivers real results without harsh side effects. COSMEDIX skincare can be found in spas across the world with professional aesthetician treatments and can be purchased both at spas and on our website. As pioneers in clean skincare, we've always prioritized the use of the purest ingredients for the skin. We're also 100% cruelty-free—no exception.

