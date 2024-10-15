Cosmetic Dentistry of Westchester Announces Launch of New Website

I want patients to feel empowered with this comprehensive information about our services, increasing their understanding of what good dental care can achieve, reducing fear of dental treatments, and decreasing appointment wait times by allowing patients to complete paperwork and forms ahead of time. Post this

Dr. Mayers is excited about the possibilities for patient education and a streamlined appointment experience that the new website will bring. "I want to use the new website as a tool to aid in teaching both our patients and the community at large about the many benefits of proper oral health care. I want patients to feel empowered with this comprehensive information about our services, increasing their understanding of what good dental care can achieve, reducing fear of dental treatments, and decreasing appointment wait times by allowing patients to complete paperwork and forms ahead of time. Not to mention improving the smiles and self-confidence of our neighbors all over Westchester County."

Dr. Mayers is the third generation in his family to practice healthcare at his current location in White Plains, and he is proud to continue his family's legacy of superior care based on the latest science with a heavy dose of old-school doctor/patient rapport and respect. Dr. Mayers is one of only two dentists in White Plains, and about 400 in the entire world, who is accredited by the American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry, setting him apart as a cosmetic dentist of distinction among his peers. He has also been recognized as a Top Dentist in the Best of Westchester by Westchester Magazine and as the Best Resident in the Mount Sinai Hospital General Dental Residency Program in 1992. What makes Dr. Mayers unique is his dedication to art, craft, and communication in his professional work and in his personal life as a gifted musician and woodworker. Through these interests, Dr. Mayers has learned the importance of building a strong foundation and working towards improvement -- everyday values he brings to his dental practice to improve patient care and outcomes.

Dr. Mayers knew that a career in healthcare was in his future from a very young age. With his father and grandfather both being respected White Plains physicians, Dr. Mayers always had big shoes to fill, a challenge that he wholeheartedly accepted. He began his journey in dentistry with a Bachelor's in Anthropology and a minor in Music from Hamilton College before continuing to the University of Pennsylvania's School of Dental Medicine, where he earned his Doctorate of Medicine in Dentistry (DMD). With this accomplishment under his belt, Dr. Mayers completed his general practice residency at Mount Sinai Medical Center in 1993. After his residency, he was invited to stay as the clinical coordinator and eventually became the program director of the general practice residency. He also served as an Assistant Clinical Professor at Mount Sinai Medical School, helping other aspiring dentists get the best education possible. After completing his education, Dr. Mayers returned to practice general and cosmetic dentistry in White Plains, carrying on the important work his family has undertaken for generations.

Cosmetic Dentistry of Westchester is proud to offer the following services in Westchester County, serving patients from White Plains, Scarsdale, Harrison, Rye, Armonk, Larchmont, and Bronxville, as well as Greenwich, CT:

Restorative Dentistry

Composite Fillings

Inlays & Onlays

Dental Crowns

Dental Bridges

Dental Implants Restorations

Dentures

Cosmetic Dentistry

Teeth Whitening

Invisalign

Clear Aligners (not Invisalign)

Dental Veneers

Cosmetic Bonding

Filling excess space after ortho

Microabrasion

Single Tooth Replacement

Matching single crowns to existing teeth

Full Mouth Reconstruction & Smile Makeovers

All on X Dental Implants

Implant Retained Dentures

TMJ Treatment / Sleep Apnea

Oral Appliances

Sleep Solutions

Night Guards - Mandibular Advancement Night Guards

Physical Therapy Exercises

Digital Dentistry

CEREC Same Day Crowns

CBT Scan

Digital X-rays

Laser Dentistry

Gum Recontouring

Emergency Dentistry

About Cosmetic Dentistry of Westchester

Cosmetic Dentistry of Westchester (https://www.cosmeticdentistrywestchester.com) is a restorative and cosmetic dental practice located at 280 Mamaroneck Avenue, Suite 203-A in White Plains, New York 10605. To schedule an appointment, call 914-328-0164 or request an appointment online.

