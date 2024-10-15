Cosmetic Dentistry of Westchester Announces Launch of New Website

Cosmetic Dentistry of Westchester, a leading cosmetic dental practice in White Plains, NY, is proud to announce the launch of their new website at https://www.cosmeticdentistrywestchester.com. Owned and operated by Dr. Michael P. Mayers, DMD, AAACD, Cosmetic Dentistry of Westchester offers personalized oral health care, including both restorative and cosmetic dentistry, with the highest level of artistry, integrity and advanced technology.
WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cosmetic Dentistry of Westchester, a leading cosmetic dental practice in White Plains, NY, is proud to announce the launch of their new website at https://www.cosmeticdentistrywestchester.com. Owned and operated by Dr. Michael P. Mayers, DMD, AAACD, Cosmetic Dentistry of Westchester offers personalized oral health care, including both restorative and cosmetic dentistry, with the highest level of artistry, integrity, and advanced technology.
The new website is designed to give current patients and those interested in top-notch dentistry an inside look at the services offered at Cosmetic Dentistry of Westchester. The website also allows patients to request an appointment online, find pertinent forms and policies, read patient reviews, explore financial options, and learn more about restorative and cosmetic dentistry via blogs and other patient resources.
Dr. Mayers is excited about the possibilities for patient education and a streamlined appointment experience that the new website will bring. "I want to use the new website as a tool to aid in teaching both our patients and the community at large about the many benefits of proper oral health care. I want patients to feel empowered with this comprehensive information about our services, increasing their understanding of what good dental care can achieve, reducing fear of dental treatments, and decreasing appointment wait times by allowing patients to complete paperwork and forms ahead of time. Not to mention improving the smiles and self-confidence of our neighbors all over Westchester County."
Dr. Mayers is the third generation in his family to practice healthcare at his current location in White Plains, and he is proud to continue his family's legacy of superior care based on the latest science with a heavy dose of old-school doctor/patient rapport and respect. Dr. Mayers is one of only two dentists in White Plains, and about 400 in the entire world, who is accredited by the American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry, setting him apart as a cosmetic dentist of distinction among his peers. He has also been recognized as a Top Dentist in the Best of Westchester by Westchester Magazine and as the Best Resident in the Mount Sinai Hospital General Dental Residency Program in 1992. What makes Dr. Mayers unique is his dedication to art, craft, and communication in his professional work and in his personal life as a gifted musician and woodworker. Through these interests, Dr. Mayers has learned the importance of building a strong foundation and working towards improvement -- everyday values he brings to his dental practice to improve patient care and outcomes.
Dr. Mayers knew that a career in healthcare was in his future from a very young age. With his father and grandfather both being respected White Plains physicians, Dr. Mayers always had big shoes to fill, a challenge that he wholeheartedly accepted. He began his journey in dentistry with a Bachelor's in Anthropology and a minor in Music from Hamilton College before continuing to the University of Pennsylvania's School of Dental Medicine, where he earned his Doctorate of Medicine in Dentistry (DMD). With this accomplishment under his belt, Dr. Mayers completed his general practice residency at Mount Sinai Medical Center in 1993. After his residency, he was invited to stay as the clinical coordinator and eventually became the program director of the general practice residency. He also served as an Assistant Clinical Professor at Mount Sinai Medical School, helping other aspiring dentists get the best education possible. After completing his education, Dr. Mayers returned to practice general and cosmetic dentistry in White Plains, carrying on the important work his family has undertaken for generations.
Cosmetic Dentistry of Westchester is proud to offer the following services in Westchester County, serving patients from White Plains, Scarsdale, Harrison, Rye, Armonk, Larchmont, and Bronxville, as well as Greenwich, CT:
Restorative Dentistry
- Composite Fillings
- Inlays & Onlays
- Dental Crowns
- Dental Bridges
- Dental Implants Restorations
- Dentures
Cosmetic Dentistry
- Teeth Whitening
- Invisalign
- Clear Aligners (not Invisalign)
- Dental Veneers
- Cosmetic Bonding
- Filling excess space after ortho
- Microabrasion
- Single Tooth Replacement
- Matching single crowns to existing teeth
Full Mouth Reconstruction & Smile Makeovers
- All on X Dental Implants
- Implant Retained Dentures
TMJ Treatment / Sleep Apnea
- Oral Appliances
- Sleep Solutions
- Night Guards - Mandibular Advancement Night Guards
- Physical Therapy Exercises
Digital Dentistry
- CEREC Same Day Crowns
- CBT Scan
- Digital X-rays
Laser Dentistry
- Gum Recontouring
Emergency Dentistry
About Cosmetic Dentistry of Westchester
Cosmetic Dentistry of Westchester (https://www.cosmeticdentistrywestchester.com) is a restorative and cosmetic dental practice located at 280 Mamaroneck Avenue, Suite 203-A in White Plains, New York 10605. To schedule an appointment, call 914-328-0164 or request an appointment online.
