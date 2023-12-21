Cosmetic, Restorative, and Prosthodontic Specialists at Metropolitan Dental Care in Manhattan Launch New Website

We are a unique dental practice in Manhattan in that we approach dentistry holistically. We aim to help our patients improve not just their oral health, but their overall health and wellness. Post this

The three dentists at the holistic dental practice share a common aim of helping New Yorkers obtain healthy teeth and mouths and aesthetically beautiful smiles. To that end, the practice offers comprehensive restorative treatments including dental implants and dentures. Metropolitan Dental Care also provides a full suite of cosmetic dental procedures. Two of the three dentists at Metropolitan Dental Care are Invisalign-trained and certified.

According to Dr. Mermet, who has been in private practice in New York City since 2002, the new website better reflects the specializations available at Metropolitan Dental Care.

"We are a unique dental practice in Manhattan in that we approach dentistry holistically. We aim to help our patients improve not just their oral health, but their overall health and wellness. We leverage the power of technology to find root causes so that we can design custom treatments that aren't just masking symptoms–but are instead treating underlying conditions."

The modern office of Metropolitan Dental Care is equipped with all of the latest advancements in dental technology that enhance patient outcomes, comfort, and experience. As a digital dental practice, the office boasts advanced dental technologies including the iTero scanner, digital intraoral cameras, and 3D digital impressions, which enable the practice to provide services including:

General Dentistry

Restorative Dentistry

Cosmetic Dentistry

Prosthodontics

TMJ Treatment

Obstructive Sleep Apnea Treatment

Metropolitan Dental Care is a holistic dental practice providing general, cosmetic, restorative, and prosthodontic treatment at 275 Madison Avenue, Suite 2118, New York, NY 10016 near Bryant Park and Grand Central Station. Visit https://www.metropolitandentalcarenyc.com to learn more or call 212-867-4223.

