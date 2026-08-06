COSMIQ Makes Full-Length SAT, ACT, and AP Practice Tests -- Scored on the Real Scale -- Free for Every Student

While test-prep companies charge hundreds for practice tests and score reports, COSMIQ gives every high schooler realistic full-length SAT, ACT, and AP mock exams, official-scale scoring, and a personal AI tutor to fix weak spots — free, with no card and no trial.

RICHMOND, Va., Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- COSMIQ, the voice-driven AI tutoring platform at getcosmiq.app, today announced that its complete test-preparation suite — realistic full-length mock exams for the SAT, ACT, and AP courses, scored on each exam's real scale — is free for every K-12 student, permanently.

The average family spends hundreds to thousands of dollars on test prep, an advantage that flows to students whose families can afford it. COSMIQ removes the price tag entirely: students take timed, full-length practice tests that mirror the real exams, receive scores on the official scale, and then work through their weak areas one-on-one with a talking AI tutor on an interactive smart board.

"A student's SAT score should reflect how hard they worked, not how much their parents paid a prep company," said Dr. Matthew Lynch, founder of COSMIQ. "Every practice test, every score report, and every tutoring session to close the gaps is free for every K-12 student. That's the founding pledge of the company, not a promotion."

How COSMIQ test prep works:

Full-length mock exams, scored like the real thing — SAT practice reports scores the way the College Board does, and ACT practice supports both the current Enhanced ACT and the Classic four-section format, so students practice for the exact test they'll sit.

AP exam practice — realistic practice for AP courses, aligned to the College Board frameworks.

A personalized intervention plan — every mock test feeds a plain-language plan showing exactly which skills to fix before test day.

A tutor that teaches the fixes — students don't just see what they missed; a voice-driven AI teacher re-teaches each weak skill on an interactive smart board, step by step.

Spaced-repetition review — the platform schedules review sessions scientifically so gains hold through test day.

State assessments too — practice aligned to state testing programs across all 50 states, plus equity-critical exams including the GED.

Test prep on COSMIQ requires no card, no trial, and shows no upgrade prompts to students. The platform is free forever for every K-12 student — including SAT, ACT, and AP preparation — and is funded by adults preparing for professional advancement exams and by the schools, districts, and sponsors who believe every child deserves a tutor.

Students and parents can take a first practice test today at https://getcosmiq.app.

About COSMIQ

COSMIQ is a voice-driven AI tutoring platform founded by education researcher Dr. Matthew Lynch. Built on the pledge "free forever for every K-12 student," COSMIQ combines talking AI teachers, an interactive smart board, curriculum-aligned lessons across 248 frameworks, realistic mock testing, and spaced-repetition review to give every learner a personal tutor. COSMIQ prepares students for hundreds of official exams and administers realistic full-length mock tests; it does not administer real exams or issue any license, certificate, or credential. Learn more at https://getcosmiq.app.

Media Contact

COSMIQ

[email protected]

https://getcosmiq.app

Media Contact

Matthew Lynch, Cosmiq, 1 6016305238, [email protected], https://getcosmiq.app/

SOURCE Cosmiq