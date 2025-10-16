CoSN and DLAC Partner to Strengthen Leadership and Innovation in Digital Learning Collaboration and expand professional learning, policy insights, and networking opportunities for K–12 leaders nationwide

WASHINGTON and DURANGO, Colo., Oct. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CoSN - The Consortium for School Networking and DLAC (the Community Advancing Digital Learning) today announced a new strategic partnership to advance leadership, innovation, and equity in digital learning across K–12 education.

As part of this collaboration, the two organizations will co-host the Digital Learning Tech Leadership Symposium at the DLAC Ignite Conference in Sacramento, CA, February 2026. The Symposium will bring together technology leaders, educators, and policymakers to explore critical issues shaping the future of learning — from artificial intelligence and cybersecurity to systems leadership and digital transformation.

The partnership will also include joint programming, shared research, and cross-community engagement opportunities, aligning CoSN's national network of technology and systems leaders with DLAC's vibrant community focused on online, blended, and hybrid learning. Together, CoSN and DLAC aim to bridge the gap between instructional innovation and technology strategy, fostering evidence-based solutions that help schools and districts thrive in a rapidly changing environment. Additionally, DLAC will share its expertise in digital learning models at CoSN2026, the annual conference taking place in Chicago in April 2026.

"CoSN is committed to building the leadership capacity our schools need to enable a robust digital future for all students," said Keith Krueger, CEO of CoSN. "Partnering with DLAC strengthens our shared mission to empower education leaders with the vision, knowledge, and networks they need to make technology truly work for learning."

Allison Powell, Chief Academic Officer of DLAC, added, "We're excited to team up with CoSN to bring together leaders who are shaping the future of digital learning. This partnership is about breaking down silos between technology and instruction so we can create learning environments that truly meet the needs of every student. When tech leaders and digital learning innovators work side by side, that's when the real transformation happens."

For more information about the DLAC Ignite Conference and the EdTech Leadership Symposium, visit deelac.com or ww.cosn.org.

About CoSN

CoSN, the world-class professional association for K-12 EdTech leaders, stands at the forefront of education innovation. We are driven by a mission to equip current and aspiring K-12 education technology leaders, their teams, and school districts with the community, knowledge, and professional development they need to cultivate engaging learning environments. Our vision is rooted in a future where every learner reaches their unique potential, guided by our community. CoSN represents over 13 million students and continues to grow as a powerful and influential voice in K-12 education. www.cosn.org

About DLAC

DLAC is the nationwide community of forward-thinking K-12 digital educators and leaders committed to student-centered learning through innovative, flexible solutions. We represent a broad spectrum of ideas and approaches to digital learning. Through purposeful collaboration, research, and advocacy, we are working to create the best learning experiences and outcomes for all students. deelac.com

