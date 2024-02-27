CoSpark Ranks 57 on Inc. Magazine's List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies in the Pacific

CoSpark ranks 57th on Inc. Magazine's 2024 Inc. 5000 Regionals: Pacific list, showcasing dynamic growth in eCommerce solutions, recognized for innovation and economic contribution.
IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- For the second year in a row, CoSpark has secured the impressive 57th spot on the prestigious 2024 Inc. 5000 Regionals: Pacific list, as announced by Inc. Magazine. This recognition is a testament to CoSpark's dynamic growth and significant contribution to the Pacific economy over the last two years. By achieving this rank, CoSpark stands out among the top private companies that are at the forefront of economic development in the Pacific region. The company's remarkable journey of growth and innovation is especially notable in the context of its diverse industrial engagements across the District of Columbia, Delaware, Maryland, North Carolina, Virginia, and West Virginia. This accolade not only celebrates CoSpark's financial achievements but also its steadfast commitment to pushing the boundaries of innovation and excellence within the business community.
The Inc. 5000 Regionals: Pacific list showcases the incredible growth of 170 private companies across various industries within the Pacific region. These businesses achieved an average growth rate of 162.77 percent from 2020 to 2022, contributing 10,689 new jobs and adding $5.5 billion to the local economy by 2023.
About CoSpark
CoSpark, an award-winning leader as a WooCommerce agency, is celebrated for its skill in tackling complex projects and providing top-tier support for businesses aiming to scale up in the eCommerce realm. CoSpark has been on a mission to help its clients craft eCommerce solutions that are not just robust and scalable, but also sustainable for the long haul. This commitment to excellence has been recognized with the platinum WooExpert certification by WooCommerce, a nod to CoSpark's unmatched expertise and deep dive into WooCommerce development. Over a decade of laser-focused dedication to WooCommerce has equipped CoSpark with invaluable insights, empowering businesses worldwide to expand their reach and achieve record breaking revenues. Top of FormTop of Form
More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000 Regionals
Methodology
The 2024 Inc. 5000 Regionals are ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2020 and 2022. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2020. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2022. (Since then, a number of companies on the list have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2020 is $100,000; the minimum for 2022 is $1 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.
About Inc. Media
The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent.
