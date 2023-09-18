Cost-Cutting Supply Chain Software Set to Revolutionize Healthcare Industry

Innovative B2B Platform Promises to Slash Procurement Costs While Ending Shortages

YORKTOWN HEIGHTS, N.Y., Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A revolutionary new software platform is set to overhaul healthcare supply chain operations, delivering drastic cost reductions and ending product shortages for providers.

Grapevine, which recently released 'Optimizing the Healthcare Supply Chain in 2023' their latest whitepaper, is an online B2B marketplace connecting healthcare providers directly to suppliers. This streamlined procurement model eliminates wasteful intermediaries and layers of transportation to cut supply costs by up to 63%.

At the same time, Grapevine's huge supplier network gives buyers access to a vast catalog of medical products. If one supplier has a shortage, buyers can instantly switch to alternatives, ending reliance on single vendors.

"For too long, healthcare providers have struggled with inflated supply costs and frequent shortages that impact patient care," said LukA Yancopoulos, CEO of Grapevine Technologies. "We're proud to finally offer a 21st-century solution that will significantly lower expenses while ensuring reliable access to critical supplies."

Grapevine removes the middlemen distributors that have historically cushioned healthcare supply chains. Research shows transportation and warehousing with distributors can increase product costs by over 60%.

The platform's online catalog and marketplace model directly connects healthcare buyers to manufacturers and importers. Purchases integrate with free inventory management software, removing the need for expensive EDI and API integration projects.

Industry surveys show up to 20% of critical medical supplies are currently facing shortages. Additionally, order backlogs have skyrocketed up to 1,000 items per day as distributors struggle to meet demand.

Grapevine offers an expanding catalog of leading medical device and supply brands at significantly reduced costs. The company uses an innovative digital "cloudhouse" system that removes physical warehousing expenses.

Grapevine is actively expanding its supplier network and medical product catalog. The company invites interested healthcare manufacturers and importers to register as vendors on its marketplace. Healthcare providers can immediately access Grapevine's cost-saving catalog by signing up for an account on Grapevine.com. The platform offers free inventory management software and 24/7 customer support.

For more information about Grapevine, visit go-grapevine.com.

Media Contact

Adrienne Uthe, Grapevine Technologies, 1 715 418 1614, [email protected], https://go-grapevine.com/

SOURCE Grapevine Technologies