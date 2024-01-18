Costa Farms Amplifies Commitment to Excellence with Strategic Acquisition of Battlefield Farms

We are eager to welcome the Battlefield team into our Costa Farms family Post this

Battlefield Farms has carved out a distinguished position in the horticulture industry over its 40-year history. The farm has a reputation for its expertise in cultivating annuals and perennials, leveraging advanced growing techniques, and a solid commitment to sustainable farming. Battlefield has established itself as a trusted supplier for leading national retailers, earning a reputation for its consistent delivery and dependable performance. The farm's expansive 45 acres of greenhouse production combined with its 20 acres of outdoor production facilities are a testament to its dedication to quality and innovation, blending cutting-edge technology with tried-and-true horticultural methods.

"This is a proud moment for us at Battlefield," said Bobby Van Hoven, owner. "We've always been committed to horticultural excellence, and we believe Costa Farms' extensive reach and resources will enable more top-quality plants to reach even more homes and gardens. This is a win-win for the industry and, most importantly, for gardeners everywhere."

Costa Farms' first acquisition since acquiring DeLeon Greenhouses in 2020 shows its dedication to expanding its assortment, bringing the best quality plants to market, and solidifying its position as a market leader in the horticultural industry.

"This acquisition is a pivotal step in our continuous pursuit of excellence," said Joche Smith Jr., Executive Vice President at Costa Farms. "The addition of Battlefield's state-of-the-art facilities and experience creates even more opportunity to meet and exceed our customers' expectations across more regions."

This acquisition reinforces Costa Farm's "all thumbs are green" mission and enables the company to uphold its commitment to delivering the best plants and gardening experiences to an ever-growing customer base.

Costa Farms is a leading plant brand and one of the largest wholesale growers in the world. The company grows on more than 5,200 acres and has a team of over 6,000 people. Costa Farms grows more than 1,200 varieties of plants—including houseplants, tropicals, annuals, and perennials—on its farms in Florida, North and South Carolina, Virginia, and the Dominican Republic. Founded in 1961, it's a fourth-generation family-run farm with the belief that All Thumbs Are Green.

