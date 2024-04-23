Costa Palmas Joins Forces With Michelin-Star Chef Ludo Lefebvre To Introduce Delphine: A Day Club Destination on the East Cape

Costa Palmas Unveils an Energetic Day Club with World-Class Partners to Create a Fusion of European Verve and Baja Charm

EAST CAPE, Mexico, April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Costa Palmas, the distinguished 1,500-acre residential and resort community on the East Cape of Los Cabos, proudly debuts Delphine, a new Costa Palmas Day Club in collaboration with Michelin-Star Chef Ludo Lefebvre and internationally acclaimed day club curator Fabien Cerato. Set to open in early summer 2024, Delphine promises a vibrant destination experience with an unparalleled culinary journey, offering a fresh locale for members and Four Seasons Resort Los Cabos and soon-to-be Amanvari guests to indulge, lounge, and dance beachside.

"After meeting Fabien in St. Tropez, I knew it was a matter of time before we brought the spirit of the French Riviera to the East Cape and now after years in the making, we are excited to introduce Delphine as a glimpse into the future of our marina-focused lifestyle," said Jason Grosfeld, Chairman and CEO of Irongate. "Infused with Chef Ludo's mastery of Southern French cuisine, Delphine marries the elegance of the Riviera with the flavors of Baja and the Sea of Cortez, all while upholding the level of service that we're known for."

Situated on the swimmable stretch of beach on the Sea of Cortez, Delphine is an elevated open-air club featuring daily entertainment, a lively bar, sandy lounging areas, and attentive service, delivering a welcoming yet exclusive beach atmosphere with scenery of crystal-clear waters. Guests will have the option to dine in the sand under the shade of an umbrella or in the pavilion's al fresco patio. Open in the morning starting at 11 a.m., Delphine invites families and guests to savor the coastal charm during the East Cape's serene hours. In the afternoon, as the day transitions to dusk, Delphine comes alive with an energetic ambiance of music and the promise of dancing until 7 p.m. Inspired by esteemed European locales, Delphine combines seaside energy with the natural beauty of the East Cape and Sea of Cortez, creating an atmosphere that seamlessly integrates with Costa Palmas' laid-back luxury setting.

"When designing Delphine, my goal was to fuse the effortless sophistication of La Réserve à la Plage with the relaxed coolness of Baja's East Cape and Costa Palmas," said Design Consultant Fabien Cerato. "Just like the spirited European beach clubs, Delphine exudes a lively ambiance with guest DJs from around the world inspired by the French Riviera lifestyle and its enchanting allure."

Fabien Cerato boasts an extensive career spanning more than thirty years in design consulting, with a focus on collaborating with establishments in St. Tropez, Courchevel, and St. Barts along with his creations La Réserve à la Plage and Loulou in Ramatuelle. An ode to his rich background in Europe's dynamic day club scene, Fabien integrates his expertise into the distinctive culinary beachfront atmosphere that seamlessly blends playfulness with luxurious undertones, transporting guests to desired European summer destinations year-round.

Curated by Los Angeles-based Chef Ludo, Delphine's culinary offering pairs Niçoise cuisine with Baja's plentiful fresh produce. Ludo's culinary creations are guided by the seasons with beloved spring and summer signature dishes like a citrus-forward chopped chicory salad with walnut pesto, Grilled Baja Shrimp flambéed with pastis, and classic Steak Frites with fresh herb butter, both expertly prepared on the wood-burning grill. As the afternoon sun starts its descent, the chic bar, infused with modern Baja appeal and colorful accents, comes to life with mixologists offering handcrafted cocktails, premium spirits, and a robust wine and champagne list.

"I love Niçoise cuisine and have been working on some projects to showcase it for a long time. Delphine is the first expression of this food for me. In crafting the menu, I aimed to draw parallels between the bountiful flavors and coastal charm of the East Cape and the South of France. By utilizing native, locally sourced produce and the freshest seafood from the Sea of Cortez, along with herbs unique to this region, I sought to evoke the culinary essence of both regions," shared Chef Ludo. "This one-of-a-kind menu, set against the backdrop of our vibrant day club, fosters joie de vivre that ensures every guest enjoys a truly memorable experience."

Chef Ludo is notable for his innovative culinary creations and his award-winning Petit Trois restaurants, L'Original in Hollywood and Le Valley in Sherman Oaks. L'Original was nominated for Best New Restaurant by the James Beard Foundation in 2015 and earned the Bib Gourmand designation upon the Michelin Guide's return to Los Angeles in 2019.

Chef Ludo is excited for his Costa Palmas debut with Delphine before opening a Casa Blake brasserie in the coming years. The Casa Blake brasserie is meticulously designed by the distinguished Martin Brudnizki Design Studio (MBDS) and will be in the Costa Palmas Marina Village community. The collaboration with Chef Ludo underscores Costa Palmas' commitment to providing world-class lifestyle and culinary experiences that celebrate innovation, creativity, and cultural fusion which Costa Palmas Club members and Costa Palmas guests can enjoy. Joining the community's esteemed establishments like Chiki – the East Cape's first nightclub and lounge designed by MBDS; Mozza Baja at Costa Palmas, by James Beard Foundation Award winner and restauranteur Nancy Silverton; and the well-known estiatorio Milos, Chef Ludo's new ventures promise to elevate the gastronomic landscape of the East Cape and beyond to unprecedented heights.

About Fabien Cerato

Fabien Cerato is a celebrated design consultation in the hospitality and culinary spaces with over three decades of experience known for his collaborations with esteemed international groups such as Nikki Beach Saint Tropez and Saint Bart, MOMA Group, DB Group, La Guerite, Shellona, and Irongate. Throughout his illustrious career, Cerato has also provided his expertise to owners of renowned establishments like Brasserie des Arts and Café de Paris. Furthermore, he has left a mark in the fashion and textiles industry, working with prominent brands like Havaianas, Sundek, Reiko, and Golden Goose. Cerato's journey into the world of pop-up beach clubs was ignited by his passion for organizing events, cultivated during his legal studies. This early exposure laid the foundation for his career, culminating in his pivotal role at Nikki Beach, where he led numerous events and pop-up beach clubs worldwide. Driven by his entrepreneurial spirit and wealth of experience, Cerato ventured into consultancy and management roles within the food & beverage industry, collaborating with various groups to develop guest-focused experiences in coveted destinations.

About Chef Ludo

Chef Ludo Lefebvre, one of the most influential chefs in Los Angeles trained in France for 12 years with the great masters, before moving to Los Angeles. Soon after arriving, he was awarded the prestigious Mobil Travel Guide Five Star Award at two different restaurants, L'Orangerie in 1999 and 2000 and Bastide in 2006. From 2007 to 2012, with his restaurant tour "LudoBites," he became known as the "pop-up king" and has been credited with igniting the phenomenon of the pop-up restaurant and establishing its viability as a business model. Ludo has been named one of the "World's 50 Greatest Chefs" by Relais & Chateaux and was a James Beard Award finalist for "Rising Star Chef," "Best Chef West," and "Best Culinary Program" for hosting Mind of Chef. In December 2015, Ludo received the prestigious Chevalier de Arts des Lettres award from his home country of France. He is the author of two cookbooks; LudoBites, Recipes and Stories from the Pop-Up Restaurants of Ludo Lefebvre, and Crave, The Feast of the Five Senses. He has made numerous TV appearances, including Iron Chef America, Top Chef Masters, Hell's Kitchen, Ludo Bites America, and The Taste with Anthony Bourdain, among others.

About Costa Palmas

Costa Palmas is a 1,500-acre (600-hectare) beachfront resort community located 45 minutes from Los Cabos International Airport on the East Cape of the Baja Peninsula. Thoughtfully and sensitively designed and situated along a two-and-a-half mile (4-kilometer) stretch of swimmable beach, Costa Palmas introduces an elemental form of luxury hospitality set among organic farms on an international marina. The community is home to Four Seasons Resort & Residences Los Cabos at Costa Palmas; Amanvari Resort and Residences; Costa Palmas-branded residential and hospitality offering set in the Marina Village, Casa Blake; a Robert Trent Jones II 18-hole golf course; 18 acres (7.3 hectares) of orchards and farms; and its own private beach, golf, and yacht club. Designed to take advantage of its picturesque location, Costa Palmas Residences are designed and managed by lifelong hoteliers who focus on design-forward properties with a high level of personalized service to each guest and owner living alongside an energetic destination to set sail on adventures unique to the East Cape and Sea of Cortez.

About Irongate

With operations in California, Colorado, Hawaii, and Mexico, Irongate is a full-service real estate development firm specializing in residential and resort communities located in world-class destinations. The company's expertise lies in identifying opportunities for high-profile, luxury-branded projects that combine timeless architecture and design with five-star service. Entrepreneurial in spirit, the vision of Irongate is to elevate the communities in which they develop creating one-of-a-kind opportunities and introducing brands that attract visitors, residents, and investors alike.

