Costalegre: Discover Quiet Luxury on Mexico's Pacific Coast

Get to know Mexico's most effortlessly chic beach destination

NEW YORK, Dec. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Along the Pacific coast of the state of Jalisco lies Costalegre, a region that is redefining the upscale Mexican beach experience with a discreet style that honors the culture, land and people behind its existence. From sustainably-minded wellness retreats to one-of-a-kind escapes tucked into nature where jungle meets the sea, Costalegre offers the unexpected in its hidden coves and small villages catering to various types of travelers.

Luxury Meets Paradise

Costalegre is a coveted destination for travelers seeking the ultimate under-the-radar hideaway. Here, visitors can savor fine dining experiences curated by renowned chefs, bask in the subtle glamour of upscale retreats, and discover Costalegre's lesser-known corners where privacy and exclusivity reign supreme.

Where to Stay: Four Seasons Resort Tamarindo offers a secluded escape with white sand beaches, an 18-hole championship golf course, private dining experiences, and luxe spa treatments. (Rates start from US$1,400 per night.) Careyes® is home to an international community of visionaries seeking subtle luxury. This exclusive private enclave offers an array of clifftop ocean castles, design-forward private villas, colorful Mexican casitas, and cozy beachfront bungalows. (Rates vary.) Las Alamandas, a secluded eco-chic beachfront boutique hotel, pampers guests with gourmet restaurants, indulgent spa treatments, and a runway for private jets. (Rates range from US$377 - $2,865 per night.) A lavish nature retreat set on the Chamela-Cuixmala Biosphere Reserve, Cuixmala offers a harmonious blend of opulence and ecological immersion with 40 guestrooms spanning suites, bungalows, villas, and casitas. (Rates start at US$700 per night.)

per night.) Careyes® is home to an international community of visionaries seeking subtle luxury. This exclusive private enclave offers an array of clifftop ocean castles, design-forward private villas, colorful Mexican casitas, and cozy beachfront bungalows. (Rates vary.) Las Alamandas, a secluded eco-chic beachfront boutique hotel, pampers guests with gourmet restaurants, indulgent spa treatments, and a runway for private jets. (Rates range from - per night.) A lavish nature retreat set on the Chamela-Cuixmala Biosphere Reserve, Cuixmala offers a harmonious blend of opulence and ecological immersion with 40 guestrooms spanning suites, bungalows, villas, and casitas. (Rates start at per night.) What to Do: In each of these exclusive resorts, guests can indulge in a range of exceptional experiences. At Four Seasons Resort Tamarindo, an extraordinary dining experience awaits at Coyul, where the resort has partnered with Elena Reygadas , honored as "The World's Best Female Chef of 2023" by The World's 50 Best Restaurants. Careyes® offers a calendar of unique events and programming from polo season to Lunar New Year celebrations. At Las Alamandas, the emphasis is on creating unforgettable moments, from private beach day setups to romantic cliffside dinners with breathtaking ocean views. Meanwhile, Cuixmala provides a secluded getaway on its sprawling 30,000-acre estate, complete with two miles of exclusive beach access and more.

Reconnect with Nature in this Wellness Oasis

While wellness activities can be enjoyed throughout the region of Costalegre, a wellness haven awaits in Cabo Corrientes. Accessible only by boat from the quaint fishing village of Boca de Tomatlán or Los Muertos Pier in Puerto Vallarta, the journey itself becomes an integral part of the wellness experience, setting the stage for a rejuvenating escape. Uncrowded beaches, immersive ecotourism experiences, and a vibrant local culture permeating its small villages combine to create a travel experience centered on balance, renewal, and harmony with the natural world.

Where to Stay: Xinalani wellness resort features 33 eco-chic rooms and beach casitas in an extraordinary setting of lush jungle and calm bay, inspiring spiritual transformation and personal growth. Guests can delight in the inspiring hideaway's oceanfront spa, nourish their bodies with fresh and healthy Mexican food and reconnect with nature through a variety of eco-friendly activities. (Rates from US$210 per night.) Amaca Beach Hotel is set on the remote sands of Quimixto, a picturesque coastal village exuding rustic charm. Time slows down at this 10-room resort, providing the ideal environment to connect with earth's rhythms. (Rates from US$100 per night.)

per night.) Amaca Beach Hotel is set on the remote sands of Quimixto, a picturesque coastal village exuding rustic charm. Time slows down at this 10-room resort, providing the ideal environment to connect with earth's rhythms. (Rates from per night.) What to Do: Guests at Xinalani, a premier world-class yoga retreat, can indulge in yoga sessions within nature's embrace and partake in all-inclusive retreats with world-renowned instructors. Amaca Beach Hotel provides a range of rejuvenating wellness amenities, including sauna stalls, daily mud masks, and massage services at El Grullo Naturista Spa & Detox, along with hiking, soaking in nearby waterfalls, and beach volleyball, ensuring every aspect of the guest experience aligns with their wellness-focused lifestyle.

Go In Search of Unchartered Experiences

Costalegre also captures the essence of intrepid travelers seeking engaging, remote experiences. Throughout the region visitors can find small towns and villages where the journey goes beyond typical sightseeing providing a gateway to connect with the local community, fostering interactions with residents and participation in activities that unveil the customs and traditions of this vibrant region.

Where to Stay: Bungalows Las Hamacas offer 34 bungalows and an outdoor pool nestled on Playa Melaque with direct beach access. (Rates from US$53 per night.) Only a 10-minute walk from the town center, Cabo Blanco Hotel & Marina provides a cozy homebase for exploration. (Rates from US$70 per night.) Located on the beach, Hotel Barra de Navidad is a short five-minute stroll from the town's picturesque oceanfront promenade. (Rates from US$70 per night.) Opening to guests in 2026, Xala is a visionary project challenging the status quo of thoughtful regenerative tourism. The project will include a phased launch of two boutique hotels including a 51-villa hotel operated by Six Senses creating an ideal destination for socially and environmentally conscious travelers. Xala will offer opportunities for guests to interact with the local community via programming at their on-site organic farm, soccer field, skatepark, and more.

per night.) Only a 10-minute walk from the town center, Cabo Blanco Hotel & Marina provides a cozy homebase for exploration. (Rates from per night.) Located on the beach, Hotel is a short five-minute stroll from the town's picturesque oceanfront promenade. (Rates from per night.) Opening to guests in 2026, Xala is a visionary project challenging the status quo of thoughtful regenerative tourism. The project will include a phased launch of two boutique hotels including a 51-villa hotel operated by Six Senses creating an ideal destination for socially and environmentally conscious travelers. Xala will offer opportunities for guests to interact with the local community via programming at their on-site organic farm, soccer field, skatepark, and more. What to Do: Prepare for an extraordinary underwater adventure snorkeling at Cuastecomates Beach, Jalisco's first accessible beach. A wooden boardwalk leads to a calm bay, with specially adapted wheelchairs, amphibious crutches, and snorkeling equipment readily available. Afterward, explore the charming town of Barra de Navidad , with cobblestone streets leading to bustling markets, authentic Mexican street food vendors, and serene beaches.

About Costalegre

Situated within the state of Jalisco, Costalegre, which translates to "Happy Coast," stretches 238 miles along the Pacific Coast from Puerto Vallarta to Manzanillo. Characterized by rugged cliffs, secluded beaches, and lush jungles, it comprises the municipalities of Cabo Corrientes, Tomatlán, La Huerta, and Cihuatlán. A leader in sustainability, the region's tourism stakeholders are committed to providing a low-density environmentally-minded visitor experience. Dotted along the region are charming Mexican towns known for their eco-tourism offerings, architecture, and traditional cuisine. Renowned for its exclusive resorts and properties, including the Four Seasons Resort Tamarindo, Las Alamandas, Careyes®, Cuixmala, and Six Senses Xala (set to open in 2026), Costalegre also offers an array of more budget-friendly accommodations, as well as a host of private homes and villas for rent.

Travel to Costalegre is easily accessible from Licenciado Gustavo Díaz Ordaz International Airport in Puerto Vallarta (PVR) and Manzanillo-Costalegre International Airport (ZLO). The region is connected by Federal Highway 200, also known as Carretera Pacífico, a two-lane fully paved highway. The Chalacatepec International Airport is currently under development, with plans of opening in the year 2024.

Media Contact

Allyson Doyle, PTG Consulting, 1 6464659789, [email protected]

SOURCE Costalegre