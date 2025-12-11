Costco to Sell JMGO Home Cinema Range with Exclusive Bundles and Prices

JMGO announces its entry into Costco with the launch of the Costco-exclusive PicoPlay+ Bundle, marking a major expansion for the brand in North America's premium retail channel. The PicoPlay+ Bundle includes the ultra-portable PicoPlay+ projector, a 100-inch portable screen, a 65W Type-C fast-charging power bank tripod and an HDMI cable, creating an all-in-one solution for flexible indoor and outdoor entertainment with up to 4.5 hours of playback in Eco mode (MSRP $499). Alongside the Costco debut, JMGO is expanding its award-winning laser projection lineup with the O2S Ultra 4K ultra-short-throw triple-laser projector and the N3 4K smart laser projector with gimbal design, reinforcing the brand's position in the premium home-theater category.

NEW YORK, Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In a major coup for Costco shoppers, the high-quality projection brand, JMGO is coming to the US retailer this month.

PicoPlay+ Bundle (Costco-Exclusive)

The PicoPlay+ Bundle is now offered as a Costco-exclusive Bundle that includes a PicoPlay+ projector, a 100-inch portable screen, a 65W Type-C fast charging power bank tripod, and an HDMI cable, providing up to 4.5 hours of playback in Eco mode and offering a flexible, portable solution for both indoor and outdoor entertainment. MRSP $499. Photography click here.

O2S Ultra with 120-inch Motorized ALR Floor Rising Screen

The O2S Ultra is JMGO's most advanced compact ultra-short-throw triple laser projector, designed to redefine high-end home cinema. Powered by MALC™ 3.0 triple laser system, it delivers true 4K resolution with lifelike color accuracy and vivid brightness of 3600 ISO lumens. With an ultra-short-throw ratio of 0.16:1, O2S Ultra produces a 120-inch screen from only 9.76 inches off the wall, turning even tight spaces into a full home theater. MRSP $2,999.99. Click here for photography.

N3 4K with 100-Inch Portable Projector Screen

The N3 4K projector combines MALC™ 3.0 triple laser optics, optical zoom 1-1.3:1, dynamic gimbal control, and Google TV with Netflix built in for a premium home theater experience. Equipped with an integrated 360° horizontal and 160° vertical gimbal, JMGO Master Sound Hi-Fi audio and Dolby Audio, the N3 4K can be flexibly placed and provides an immersive audio-visual experience. MSRP is $1,399, with a $1,099 introductory price until 31 December. For photography click here.

For more details about the JMGO range, please visit JMGO.com or contact [email protected] or [email protected].

About JMGO

Founded in 2011, JMGO is a pioneer in intelligent projection technology, combining innovation, design, and user experience to redefine modern home entertainment. With a global presence spanning over 30 countries, JMGO continues to lead the laser projection industry through research-driven development and a commitment to immersive visual excellence.

Media Contact

Helen Moore, JMGO, 44 07538731229, [email protected], www.jmgo.com

SOURCE JMGO