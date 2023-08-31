Costs of Care and The Leapfrog Group Now Accepting Nominations for the Annual Steven Schroeder Award for Outstanding Healthcare CEO

"Receiving the Steven Schroeder Award for Outstanding Healthcare CEO was an immense honor and a testament to the unwavering commitment of the entire Inova team to provide accessible, affordable and exceptional patient care," said Dr. Jones. Tweet this

The Outstanding Healthcare CEO award is named in honor of Steven Schroeder, MD, Distinguished Professor of Health and Health Care at the University of California San Francisco and former President and CEO of the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation. Dr. Schroeder has spent five decades inspiring and mentoring leaders to forcefully advocate for better quality and more affordable health care, and he has inspired leaders of both Costs of Care and The Leapfrog Group.

"We are in a challenging time for health professionals. Never before has the promise of health care been so bright, yet far too many people lack adequate health insurance coverage. Many health professionals feel discouraged, overworked, and burnt out," said Dr. Schroeder. "Thus, it is imperative that we celebrate courageous institutional leaders who have shown that they care about value, equity, and fairness by striving to do the right thing and thereby making their setting a model for others." Last year's Steven Schroeder Award was presented to J. Stephen Jones, MD, FACS, President and CEO of Inova Health System, Northern Virginia's nonprofit healthcare system. "Receiving the Steven Schroeder Award for Outstanding Healthcare CEO was an immense honor and a testament to the unwavering commitment of the entire Inova team to provide accessible, affordable and exceptional patient care," said Dr. Jones. "I am exceedingly proud to be part of an elite group of healthcare workers who are relentlessly focused on elevating the standards of care and putting the patients at the center of everything we do."

"We want to hold up examples of leadership that inspire others to do the right things to take care of patients in ways that rebuild trust with our communities," stated Chris Moriates, MD, Executive Director of Costs of Care.

"Every patient deserves the best possible care. Hospital leaders that put patients first are committed to improving patient safety and quality every minute of every day. They are also dedicated to delivering this care at a reasonable price," said Leah Binder, President and CEO, The Leapfrog Group. "We are honored to recognize another outstanding CEO this year through this prestigious award."

Nominations for the Steven Schroeder Award will be accepted through October 10th, 2023 – nominees must be CEOs for hospital and/or health systems that reported to the 2023 Leapfrog Hospital Survey. For more information on how to nominate a CEO for the prestigious Steven Schroeder Award, please visit Costs of Care.

About Costs of Care

Costs of Care is a nonprofit organization dedicated to cultivating change agents who will lead the creation of a more affordable and equitable health system. Since 2009, Costs of Care has collected personal accounts from physicians, nurses, and patients all over the United States that illustrate routine and high-yield opportunities to improve the value of care delivery. Costs of Care directs the STARS program for medical and interprofessional students, catalyzing grassroots, student-led initiatives to advance health care value in medical education. Costs of Care has also created widely adopted and enduring resources to educate medical trainees and clinicians about how to address health care costs and provide high-value care, including the textbook Understanding Value-Based Healthcare, the "COST" framework for designing value improvement projects, multiple workshops, and free video modules.

In December 2019, Costs of Care launched the Affordability Moonshot - envisioning a world in which "no one has to choose between their life and their life-savings" – informed by an Affordability Framework for health systems, and paired with an Affordability Accelerator in September 2021 with the subsequent publication "The Affordability Accelerator: A Road Map to Improve Patient Out-of-Pocket Costs and Trustworthiness in Health Care" in NEJM Catalyst.

Connect at http://costsofcare.org, be a part of the Moonshot at moonshot.costsofcare.org, and follow on Twitter/Instagram @CostsOfCare.

About The Leapfrog Group

Founded in 2000 by large employers and other purchasers, The Leapfrog Group is a national nonprofit organization driving a movement for giant leaps for patient safety. The flagship Leapfrog Hospital Survey and new Leapfrog Ambulatory Surgery Center (ASC) Survey collect and transparently report hospital and ASC performance, empowering purchasers to find the highest-value care and giving consumers the lifesaving information they need to make informed decisions. The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, Leapfrog's other main initiative, assigns letter grades to hospitals based on their record of patient safety, helping consumers protect themselves and their families from errors, injuries, accidents, and infections. For more, follow us on Twitter and Facebook, and sign up for our newsletter

Media Contact

September Wallingford, Costs of Care, 1 732-778-3227, [email protected], https://costsofcare.org

SOURCE Costs of Care