Costs of Care and The Leapfrog Group Now Accepting Nominations for the Annual Steven Schroeder Award for Outstanding Healthcare CEO

"...too many families are facing bankruptcy as a result of staggering hospital bills." - Dr. Schroeder

The Outstanding Healthcare CEO award is named in honor of Steven Schroeder, MD, Distinguished Professor of Health and Health Care at the University of California San Francisco and former President and CEO of the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation. Dr. Schroeder has spent five decades inspiring and mentoring leaders to forcefully advocate for better quality and more affordable health care, and he has inspired leaders of both Costs of Care and The Leapfrog Group.

"As health insurance erodes after the Covid era subsidies ended, too many families are facing bankruptcy as a result of staggering hospital bills. At the same time, prices continue their relentless upward surge, and hospital CEOs are pressured by their boards to increase margin by raising volume and charges," said Dr. Schroeder. "It takes a courageous leader to resist those pressures by working to restrain medical costs. Previous winners of this award have demonstrated that kind of courage. Who will follow their examples?"

Last year's Steven Schroeder Award was presented to Charles Holland, President and CEO of St. Bernard Hospital, an independent, Catholic safety-net community hospital proudly serving residents of the Englewood neighborhood on Chicago's South Side. "Being recognized with the Steven Schroeder Award for Outstanding Healthcare CEO was an honor that shines a light on the values that the entire St. Bernard Hospital community lives by and the principles that guide our policies and actions. Addressing health inequity issues within the South Side Chicago communities we serve is the highest priority for us. Our entire team strives to provide the same safe, high quality patient care that patients expect at larger, well-resourced hospitals, even when the cost of care is beyond our patients' resources. The Steven Schroeder Award energized us to advance that commitment through advocacy and dedication to our mission," said Mr. Holland.

"Moral leadership from CEOs is necessary to put in place policies and systems that ensure people within their care are not forced to choose between their life and their life savings," stated Chris Moriates, MD, Executive Director of Costs of Care. "This award hopes to show other CEOs what's possible and right."

"We are privileged to honor another exceptional CEO this year with this prestigious award. Every patient deserves nothing less than exemplary care, and leaders who prioritize patients exhibit unwavering dedication to advancing patient safety around the clock. Equally crucial is their commitment to delivering this level of care affordably. Thank you to those leaders who truly put patients first," said Leah Binder, President and CEO of The Leapfrog Group.

Nominations for the Steven Schroeder Award will be accepted through October 15th, 2024 – nominees must be CEOs for hospital and/or health systems that reported to the 2024 Leapfrog Hospital Survey. For more information on how to nominate a CEO for the prestigious Steven Schroeder Award, please visit Costs of Care.

About Costs of Care

Costs of Care is a nonprofit organization dedicated to cultivating change agents who will lead the creation of a more affordable and equitable health system. Since 2009, Costs of Care has collected personal accounts from physicians, nurses, and patients all over the United States that illustrate routine and high-yield opportunities to improve the value of care delivery. Costs of Care directs the STARS program for medical and interprofessional students, catalyzing grassroots, student-led initiatives to advance health care value in medical education. Costs of Care has also created widely adopted and enduring resources to educate medical trainees and clinicians about how to address health care costs and provide high-value care, including the textbook Understanding Value-Based Healthcare, the "COST" framework for designing value improvement projects, multiple workshops, and free video modules.

In December 2019, Costs of Care launched the Affordability Moonshot - envisioning a world in which "no one has to choose between their life and their life-savings" – informed by an Affordability Framework for health systems and paired with an Affordability Accelerator in September 2021 with the subsequent publication "The Affordability Accelerator: A Road Map to Improve Patient Out-of-Pocket Costs and Trustworthiness in Health Care" in NEJM Catalyst.

Connect at http://costsofcare.org, be a part of the Moonshot at moonshot.costsofcare.org, and follow on Twitter/Instagram @CostsOfCare.

About The Leapfrog Group

Founded in 2000 by large employers and other purchasers, The Leapfrog Group is a national nonprofit organization driving a movement for giant leaps for patient safety. The flagship Leapfrog Hospital Survey and new Leapfrog Ambulatory Surgery Center (ASC) Survey collect and transparently report hospital and ASC performance, empowering purchasers to find the highest-value care and giving consumers the lifesaving information they need to make informed decisions. The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, Leapfrog's other main initiative, assigns letter grades to hospitals based on their record of patient safety, helping consumers protect themselves and their families from errors, injuries, accidents, and infections. For more, follow us on Twitter and Facebook, and sign up for our newsletter

Media Contact

September Wallingford, Costs of Care, 1 732-778-3227, [email protected], https://costsofcare.org

