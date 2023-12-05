Costs of Care and The Leapfrog Group Present Steven Schroeder Award for Outstanding Healthcare CEO to Mr. Charles Holland

"We forge ahead with our mission to care for the sick and promote the health of all residents of the community regardless of their ability to pay." - Charles Holland, President and CEO of St. Bernard Hospital. Post this

Leah Binder, President and CEO of The Leapfrog Group, stated, "We are proud to honor Charles Holland at St. Bernard Hospital with this award. He puts patients first, without compromise, every day, no excuses. As a result, today St. Bernard Hospital is a shining example of the lifesaving power of great leadership."

"We want to encourage healthcare leaders across the U.S. to follow the example of Charles Holland by committing to ethical financial practices and investing in better outcomes for patients," said Chris Moriates, MD, Executive Director of Costs of Care.

The Outstanding Healthcare CEO award is named in honor of Steven Schroeder, MD, Distinguished Professor of Health and Health Care at the University of California San Francisco and former President and CEO of the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation. Dr. Schroeder has spent five decades inspiring and mentoring leaders to forcefully advocate for better quality and more affordable healthcare, and he has inspired leaders of both Costs of Care and The Leapfrog Group.

Dr. Schroeder stated, "Under Charles Holland's dedicated leadership, St. Bernard Hospital was able to document dramatic improvement in quality of care in a neighborhood that faces multiple challenges, while simultaneously preserving access to its services for those in need and keeping costs under control. At a time when medical institutions are beset with multiple problems, Mr. Holland's leadership shows that it is possible for a community hospital to serve its community with style and compassion."

Distinct to Mr. Holland's leadership is his commitment to advancing the stature of St. Bernard Hospital as a community leader. Mr. Holland has been integral in leading the work on establishing the hospital's affordable housing project, the Pediatric Mobile Health Unit program and the St. Bernard Hospital Dental Center. His focus is on programs to keep people well and help prevent disease, and to advance health equity in South Side Chicago communities. In 2016, St. Bernard Hospital opened a state-of-the-art Ambulatory Care Center to extend the comprehensive services offered by the hospital to outpatient treatment.

Under Mr. Holland's leadership, the hospital has improved its Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade to two consecutive "A" Grades in patient safety practices from an "F" in only two years. Most recently, St. Bernard Hospital was awarded a Transformation grant from the Illinois Department of Healthcare and Family Services, which will allow a collaboration of health equity leaders to establish a Center for Better Aging at St. Bernard Hospital. The center will provide transformative services for geriatric-centered care, addressing unmet needs and improving their wellbeing, while also creating jobs in the community.

"I am honored and humbled to accept such an important award on behalf of St. Bernard Hospital," said Holland. "As a safety-net hospital serving Chicago's South Side, it is our responsibility to provide healthcare for everyone, while promoting and fostering comprehensive community wellness. We forge ahead with our mission to care for the sick and promote the health of all residents of the community regardless of their ability to pay. We are dedicated to advancing safe patient care and the equitable treatment of our community, and I am truly grateful for this recognition."

This year marks the 6th annual Steven Schroeder Award for Outstanding Healthcare CEO. Past recipients of the award include J. Stephen Jones, MD, President and CEO of Inova Health System in Northern Virginia; Joanne M. Conroy, MD, CEO and President of Dartmouth Health in New Hampshire; Mr. Carl S. Armato, President and CEO of Novant Health in North Carolina; Mr. John A. DiAngelo, former President and CEO of Inspira Health in New Jersey; and Gary S. Kaplan, MD, former Chairman and CEO of Virginia Mason in Seattle, Washington.

