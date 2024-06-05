Costs of Care names Dr. Vineet Arora as Chairperson of the Board of Directors

Dr. Vineet Arora, Herbert T. Abelson Professor of Medicine and Dean for Medical Education at The University of Chicago Medicine, Pritzker School of Medicine, has been named Chairperson of the Board of Costs of Care.

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr. Vineet Arora, Herbert T. Abelson Professor of Medicine and Dean for Medical Education at The University of Chicago Medicine, Pritzker School of Medicine, has been named Chairperson of the Board of Costs of Care effective June 5th, 2024.

"Vinny inspires essentially everyone she interacts with due to her innovative and courageous spirit, along with her deep grounding in leading research, education, and organizations," said Dr. Christopher Moriates, Executive Director of Costs of Care. "That is a rare combination that fits well with guiding the next stage for Costs of Care, as we advance our aim to cultivate change agents who will lead a more affordable and equitable health system."

Dr. Arora has helped shape Costs of Care from the beginning. She led the initial partnership with the ABIM Foundation to develop the Teaching Value Project. She co-authored the book "Understanding Value-Based Healthcare" with Dr. Moriates and Dr. Neel Shah. Dr. Arora has led many educational initiatives with the Costs of Care team, such as the FDA-funded "IMPROVE (Identifying Messages to PROmote Value & Education) Generic Prescribing" project. Following her leadership as a Director of Costs of Care, she joined the Board of Directors of Costs of Care in 2021.

Dr. Arora also has a track record of national leadership. She is an elected member of the National Academy of Medicine and of the American Society for Clinical Investigation. She is a groundbreaking researcher in patient safety, value, and equity, funded by the National Institute of Health, with more than 10,000 citations. She currently serves on the Board of the Joint Commission and has previously served as a board member for the American Board of Internal Medicine.

"Vinny has been a close colleague and mentor for much of my own career. She is the ideal person to help lead Costs of Care through the next phase of growth and impact," says Dr. Neel Shah.

Dr. Arora succeeds Dr. Shah, who served as Chairperson since 2019 and founded Costs of Care in 2009.

About Costs of Care

Costs of Care is a nonprofit organization dedicated to cultivating change agents who will lead the creation of a more affordable and equitable health system. Since 2009, Costs of Care has collected personal accounts from physicians, nurses, and patients all over the United States that illustrate routine and high-yield opportunities to improve the value of care delivery. Costs of Care directs the STARS program for medical and interprofessional students, catalyzing grassroots, student-led initiatives to advance health care value in medical education. Costs of Care has also created widely adopted and enduring resources to educate medical trainees and clinicians about how to address health care costs and provide high-value care, including the textbook Understanding Value-Based Healthcare, the "COST" framework for designing value improvement projects, multiple workshops, and free video modules.

In December 2019, Costs of Care launched the Affordability Moonshot - envisioning a world in which "no one has to choose between their life and their life-savings" – informed by an Affordability Framework for health systems, and paired with an Affordability Accelerator in September 2021 with the subsequent publication "The Affordability Accelerator: A Road Map to Improve Patient Out-of-Pocket Costs and Trustworthiness in Health Care" in NEJM Catalyst.

Connect at http://costsofcare.org, be a part of the Moonshot at moonshot.costsofcare.org, and follow on Twitter/Instagram @CostsOfCare.

