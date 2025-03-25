Cottrellville Township automates bid distribution with the MITN Purchasing Group

Cottrellville Township announced today that it has joined the MITN Purchasing Group.
COTTRELLVILLE, Mich., March 25, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cottrellville Township announced today that it has joined the MITN Purchasing Group. Bidnet Direct by SOVRA's MITN Purchasing Group helps local governments, such as Cottrellville Township, post, distribute and manage RFPs, quotes, addendums and awards online. The MITN Purchasing Group provides notifications to registered vendors of new bid opportunities related to their industry, and any addenda and award information, from over 325 participating agencies from across Michigan. Cottrellville Township invites all vendors to register online at http://www.bidnetdirect.com/mitn/cottrellvilletownship.
As Cottrellville Township decided to join the purchasing group in January 2025, they knew the needed to switch over to an automated purchasing process as many other agencies around them have already done so. The MITN Purchasing Group helps to streamline the procurement process by providing a single, online location for managing and tracking all bid process activities.
Not only does Cottrellville Township now have access to an extensive vendor pool, which helps to enhance competition, they are able to boost productivity by saving time and effort without increasing distribution costs. Cottrellville Township invites all current vendors not already registered on the MITN Purchasing Group to do so today by visiting http://www.bidnetdirect.com/mitn/cottrellvilletownship. Registered vendors can access bids and view all pertinent information provided such as addendums and awards all in one convenient spot. In addition, vendors have the option to upgrade their service to receive daily email alerts with matching bid opportunities, as well as advance notices for expiring term contracts.
"We are excited to join our fellow local agencies by being a part of the MITN Purchasing Group," stated Angela Brelinski, Township Clerk of Cottrellville Township. "We're able to monitor the whole bid process and see which vendors are interested in working with us. It also allows our vendors to seek out more business opportunities and have instant access to all the information we can provide."
Vendors may register on the MITN Purchasing Group: http://www.bidnetdirect.com/mitn/cottrellvilletownship. Vendors may also contact Bidnet Direct's vendor support team at 800-835-4603 option 2 with any questions regarding registration or the bid system.
Other local Michigan government agencies looking to switch from a manual bid process, please contact MITN Purchasing Group for a demonstration of the no-cost sourcing solution.
About Cottrellville Township:
Cottrellville Township is a civil township of St. Clair County in the U.S. state of Michigan. The population was 3,406 at the 2020 Census.
About SOVRA:
SOVRA is a leading source-to-contract solution that connects regional purchasing groups, including the MITN Purchasing Group, across all 50 states, supporting local governments in streamlining their procurement processes. With a focus on transparency and efficiency, SOVRA empowers government agencies to enhance their purchasing activities. Learn more about how we help build stronger communities and economies by maximizing the value of every dollar spent. Visit https://sovra.com.
Media Contact
Bertrand Guignat, Bidnet Direct, 800-835-4603, [email protected], www.bidnetdirect.com
SOURCE Bidnet Direct
Share this article