Could Most Common Spherical Rocks Found in the Terrain Actually Be Meteorites?

When I found two spherical rocks, about the size of beach balls and no one would believe that they had fallen out of the sky. I had to write about them to try to correct the wrong views of geologists and astronomers. Post this

As the author explains, evidence of a Solar Big Bang is about a huge explosion that caused the Solar System. As Besson points out, Rosh Ha-shanah and the Festival of Trumpets celebrate this event in history, six days of creation, spherical rocks, comets, the Deluge of Noah, the birth and crucifixion of Jesus, double dawns experienced in China, and the world turning upside down as mentioned in Isaiah 24 (KJV) by the return of the Great Comet of 1811. Readers will appreciate the actual meteorite photographs accompanied by Besson's thorough explanation on "signs" that indicate the supposed "long-distance" travel of these unique rocks.

When asked what inspired the author to write this book, Besson said, "When I found two spherical rocks, about the size of beach balls and no one would believe that they had fallen out of the sky. I had to write about them to try to correct the wrong views of geologists and astronomers. Around the years 2000 to 2005, there was much talk about Planet X causing great danger to our planet. I wanted to know when this would happen and exactly what comet it was, so I could warn people to get right with God and know when and where to go for safety."

Clifford Besson was raised in the Salvation Army and ordained as a Salvation Army officer in 1969 but later resigned over technicalities of doctrine. He attended the University of Winnipeg and studied history along with some science courses. Besson worked as a missionary in Ontario and with the Interdenominational Revival Program and park ministry, as well as El Shadai Crusaders, and the Light House Mission in Winnipeg, Manitoba. Besson carried on working and worshiping with the Salvation Army whenever he could. Throughout the years, he learned there were a number of errors or beliefs in religion and some in science. He prayed that God would help him discover the truth. So, he started Truth and Light Ministries, Inc. to share his findings on community television and on the Internet.

