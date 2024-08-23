Country Legends to Headline The Celebration at the Ryman: FHU's 60th Anniversary of the Benefit Dinner

"The opportunity to gather with the FHU family in this iconic venue, enjoying both insightful interviews and memorable performances, is truly exciting." Post this

GRAMMY®, CMA and ACM Award-winning hitmakers Shenandoah, fueled by Marty Raybon's distinctive vocals and the band's skilled musicianship, are celebrated for delivering such hits as "Two Dozen Roses," "Church on Cumberland Road" and "Next to You, Next to Me" as well as such classics as "I Want to be Loved Like That" and the GRAMMY® winning "Somewhere in the Vicinity of the Heart" duet with Alison Krauss. To date, the group has sold millions of albums worldwide and has over 300 million on-demand streams.

The band is no stranger to Freed-Hardeman, having previously used its campus as the filming location of the music video for their song "In My Book," released in 2023. Several FHU students were featured in this national video.

In addition, another surprise country music star will share some of his personal experiences before performing a short acoustic set for attendees. This iconic GRAMMY®, AMA, ACM and CMA Award-winning performer has sold millions of albums over an impressive career and is now one of the most recognizable names in the history of country music.

FHU's largest fundraising event of the year provides supporters with an opportunity not only to help bridge the financial gap that many students face with rising tuition costs but also to hear some of the nation's leading personalities and entertainers.

Due to current large-scale renovations to Loyd Auditorium, in conjunction with the FHU NEXT campaign for campus improvements, this year's anniversary event will go "on the road" to embrace the musical and historical legacy of Nashville's Ryman Auditorium. This location, originally conceived as a religious venue, also once hosted the famous Hardeman Tabernacle Sermons, a series of gospel sermons preached by FHU namesake and former president N.B. Hardeman. Because of this year's location, a dinner will not be included as part of the event, but attendees are encouraged to take advantage of the numerous unique food options available in Nashville.

Forever Communications is the premier media sponsor for the event. Tickets and sponsorships are currently available. General admission tickets are $150. Sponsorships begin at $600. Those interested in more information may call 731-989-6017. Tickets may be purchased at fhu.edu/give/benefit-dinner.

The mission of Freed-Hardeman University is to help students develop their God-given talents for His glory by empowering them with an education that integrates Christian faith, scholarship and service. With locations in Henderson and Memphis, FHU offers associate, bachelor's, master's, specialist and doctoral degrees. More information is available at fhu.edu.

