Country Life® adds Prenatal Multivitamin to Real Food Organics®, Popular Fermented Whole Food Line

Certified Organic also adds an extra measure of confidence for mom-to-be, ensuring that all ingredients are 100% organic, without any preservatives, artificial colors, flavors or sweeteners. Additionally fermented foods get a big thumbs up for pregnant women, as they help positively affect microbiota development(4) in the growing baby.

"Our Real Food Organics line has been very popular as consumers want to add more whole organic, and fermented foods into their diets and supplements," says Sharon Paguio, head of marketing at Country Life Vitamins. "We wanted to provide the prenatal community with exactly what they need so we formulated this multivitamin specially. Our 'Pledge of Integrity' ensures the same high-quality formulation that we ensure in all Country Life products. And, the prenatal vitamin addition further reinforces our mission to provide support during all stages of life."

The new Real Food Organics Prenatal Multivitamin retails for $49.99 and is available at select retailers nationally and at www.countrylifevitamins.com.

Country Life, a leader in natural health, was founded in 1971. Its family of brands includes Country Life Vitamins, BioChem® protein powders and sports nutrition, and Desert Essence personal care. Country Life's thoroughly tested products are made from globally-sourced, clean ingredients, ensuring exceptional quality. Exemplified by its tag line "Power Your Greatness," Country Life is committed to innovation, inspiration, and integrity from product concept to consumer use, with the goal of providing science-based supplements to support all life's stages. Country Life's manufacturing facility is based in Hauppauge, New York and is an NSF-GMP registered facility.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

