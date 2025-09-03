Country Life® Expands on Popular Maxi-Hair® Line with addition of Maxi-Hair® Skin & Nails Gummies with Hyaluronic Acid + Biotin

"This new innovation takes Maxi-Hair up a notch, providing the added hydrating and strengthening benefits of hyaluronic acid and biotin. Now Maxi-Hair fans can enjoy a powerhouse of nutrients wrapped up in delicious berry gummies" Post this

Each serving of Maxi-Hair® Skin & Nails includes:

Hyaluronic Acid — helps promote skin hydration and a healthy appearance.

5,000 mcg of Biotin — supports hair strength and nail resilience.

Key benefits include:

Visible results with continued use — skin hydration in as little as 2–8 weeks; hair & nail health in 8–12 weeks*.

Proven legacy — from a best-selling brand in hair, skin, and nails supplements.

Clean & conscious — certified vegan, gluten-free, and made with recyclable packaging.

"Our customers have been longtime fans of Maxi-Hair skin and nails," says Sharon Paguio, head of marketing for Country Life Vitamins. "This new innovation takes Maxi-Hair up a notch, providing the added hydrating and strengthening benefits of hyaluronic acid and biotin. Now Maxi-Hair fans can enjoy a powerhouse of nutrients wrapped up in delicious berry gummies."

60-count Maxi-Hair Skin and Nails Gummies with Hyaluronic Acid and Biotin [SRP $23.99] are available at select natural retailers and grocery stores nationwide, as well as at www.countrylifevitamins.com.

Country Life, a leader in natural health, was founded in 1971. Its family of brands includes Country Life Vitamins, BioChem® protein powders and sports nutrition, and Desert Essence personal care. Country Life's thoroughly tested products are made from globally-sourced, clean ingredients, ensuring exceptional quality. Exemplified by its tag line "Power Your Greatness," Country Life is committed to innovation, inspiration, and integrity from product concept to consumer use, with the goal of providing science-based supplements to support all life's stages. Country Life's manufacturing facility is based in Hauppauge, New York and is an NSF-GMP registered facility.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Based on SpinScan Natural, subcategory 52 weeks ending week 4/20/25 Hyaluronic acid market size & share: Industry report, 2030. Hyaluronic Acid Market Size & Share | Industry Report, 2030. (n.d.). https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/hyaluronic-acid-market

Media Contact

Sarah Eykyn, Desert Essence, 1 205.239.6445, [email protected], www.desertessence.com

SOURCE Desert Essence