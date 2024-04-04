Country Life® Fortifies Leadership with Seasoned CEO and CFO Appointments

"The company's legacy of excellence and its commitment to innovation present compelling opportunities for growth. I look forward to helping drive value for our customers and stakeholders both with our existing brands and future acquisitions." Rob Robillard, CEO, Country Life Post this

Danai joins Country Life with extensive financial and managerial experience garnered from Fortune 500 companies, and small to medium sized businesses. With a background in accounting and economics, Danai has a strong foundation in finance and operations. His previous roles, including CFO positions at JUST Goods and Pangaea Holdings, have equipped him with the skills necessary to navigate financial complexities and drive operational efficiency at Country Life.

"I am excited to join Country Life at this pivotal moment in its journey," says Robillard. "The company's legacy of excellence and its commitment to innovation present compelling opportunities for growth. I look forward to working closely with the team to capitalize on these opportunities and drive value for our customers and stakeholders both with our existing brands and future acquisitions."

Danai expresses his enthusiasm for his new role, stating, "Working with a company that has a decades-long reputation for excellence and innovation is an exciting opportunity for me. Together with Rob Robillard and the management teams at all three brands, I am confident we can navigate the evolving landscape of the wellness and beauty industries and achieve our growth objectives."

"The entire Country Life team is delighted to have our new leaders help take us to the next level," says Donna Iannucci, chief marketing and sales officer at Country Life. "We have enjoyed the great fortune of being an early player in this industry and have built impressive brands with extensive distribution. All three portfolio brands have growth rates that outpace industry trends year-over-year in both the brick-and-mortar natural industry, and with e-commerce retail[1]." Rob and Dan's collective expertise and vision will be instrumental in shaping our future trajectory and driving further sustainable growth," she adds.

Country Life is poised for expansion and innovation under the leadership of Robillard and Danai. The company remains committed to its founding principles of providing high quality natural products and enhancing the well-being of its customers.

Country Life®, a leader in natural health, was founded in 1971. Its family of brands includes Country Life® Vitamins, BioChem® protein powders and sports nutrition, and Desert Essence® personal care. Country Life's thoroughly tested products are made from globally-sourced, clean ingredients, ensuring exceptional quality. Exemplified by its tag line "Power Your Greatness," Country Life is committed to innovation, inspiration, and integrity from product concept to consumer use, with the goal of providing science-based supplements to support all life's stages. Country Life's manufacturing facility is based in Hauppauge, New York and is an NSF-GMP registered facility.

[1] SpinsScan data 52-24-12 weeks ending 2/25/24. ClearCut data 52-24-12 weeks ending 2/1/24

Media Contact

Pamela Stewart, Country Life, 1 3035701678, [email protected], www.countrylifevitamins.com

SOURCE Country Life