Country Life® Launches new Vegan Vitamin D3+K2: A powerhouse trio to support bone, immune, colon and cardiovascular health

Considered to be optimal when taken together, MK-7 stays in the bloodstream significantly longer than MK-4. Research suggests that by remaining available for longer in the bloodstream, MK-7 potentially allows greater distribution to tissues outside the liver over time, whereas MK-4 is more rapidly utilized within the liver. It is also associated with bone and arterial health.

The complementary benefits of these two vitamins provide a greater physiological impact and higher effectiveness than when taken individually. Benefits include aiding in calcium absorption, helping to support bone health, immune health, and colon health, as well as supporting artery function*.

"We developed this product in response to a gap in the market – a need for both a vegan option of this formulation, as well as a K2 complex combining MK-4 and MK-7," says Sharon Paguio, head of marketing at Country Life Vitamins. "We are excited about the prospects for this new product in supporting a wide range of ages and demographics. Our mission is really about supporting people through all stages of life."

The new Vegan Vitamin D3+K2 retails for $23.99 and is available at select retailers nationally and at www.countrylifevitamins.com.

Country Life, a leader in natural health, was founded in 1971. Its family of brands includes Country Life Vitamins, BioChem® protein powders and sports nutrition, and Desert Essence personal care. Country Life's thoroughly tested products are made from globally-sourced, clean ingredients, ensuring exceptional quality. Exemplified by its tag line "Power Your Greatness," Country Life is committed to innovation, inspiration, and integrity from product concept to consumer use, with the goal of providing science-based supplements to support all life's stages. Country Life's manufacturing facility is based in Hauppauge, New York, and is an NSF-GMP registered facility.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

