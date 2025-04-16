Country Life® Telomere Support™ Garners Top Industry Accolade

"Telomere protection should be at the top of the list when it comes to healthy aging," says Sharon Paguio, head of marketing for Country Life Vitamins. "Personalized nutrition is a growing trend in the supplement market, and this product speaks directly to that trend." Post this

Telomere Support, part of Country Life's revolutionary Ageless Theory™ line, is formulated to safeguard the integrity and stability of telomere health. Telomeres, protective caps at chromosome ends, progressively shorten as one ages, contributing to age-related health concerns. The scientifically backed ingredients in Telomere Support counteract this shortening, to promote overall health. Selenium, Resvinol® Grape extract, Polygonum extract, L-Glutathione reduced (Setria®), and Astragalus Root Powder work synergistically to support DNA production, provide exceptional antioxidant capabilities, and neutralize free radicals.

"Telomere protection should be at the top of the list when it comes to healthy aging," says Sharon Paguio, head of marketing for Country Life Vitamins. "Personalized nutrition is a growing trend in the supplement market, and this product speaks directly to that trend. We're thrilled to see the growing interest and potential for our Telomere Support product, and we are very grateful to Taste for Life magazine for the accolade."

Telomere Support as well as the other Ageless Theory products are available at select retailers and www.countrylifevitamins.com.

Country Life, a leader in natural health, was founded in 1971. Its family of brands includes Country Life Vitamins, BioChem® protein powders and sports nutrition, and Desert Essence personal care. Country Life's thoroughly tested products are made from globally-sourced, clean ingredients, ensuring exceptional quality. Exemplified by its tag line "Power Your Greatness," Country Life is committed to innovation, inspiration, and integrity from product concept to consumer use, with the goal of providing science-based supplements to support all life's stages. Country Life's manufacturing facility is based in Hauppauge, New York and is an NSF-GMP registered facility.

