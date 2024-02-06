Country Life® Vitamins Unveils Ageless Theory™: A Revolutionary Approach to Healthy Aging

"At Country Life, we believe that everyone deserves the benefits of healthy aging. Ageless Theory™ is our commitment to providing innovative wellness solutions that empower individuals to redefine what it means to age with vitality." Post this

Anti-Glycation Support™: Defying AGEs for Healthy Cellular Aging

Anti-Glycation Support™ is specifically designed to defy Advanced Glycation End Products (AGEs) and promote healthy cellular aging. AGEs, compounds formed when dietary sugars bind to proteins, lipids, or nucleic acids, contribute to cellular dysfunction and aging-related health concerns. The innovative formula combines Cinnulin PF®, Benfotiamine, and R-Lipoic Acid, to support healthy blood sugar levels, reduce oxidative stress, and promote nerve health and function. Anti-Glycation Support™ offers an advanced approach to mitigating age-related skin cell damage caused by AGEs and various health concerns during the aging process.

Telomere Support™: Unlocking the Essence of Cellular Youthfulness

Telomere Support™ is formulated to safeguard the integrity and stability of telomere health. Telomeres, protective caps at chromosome ends, progressively shorten as one ages, contributing to age-related health concerns. The scientifically backed ingredients in Telomere Support™ counteract this shortening, to promote overall health. Selenium, Resvinol® Grape extract, Polygonum extract, L-Glutathione reduced (Setria®), and Astragalus Root Powder work synergistically to support DNA production, provide exceptional antioxidant capabilities, and neutralize free radicals.

Stem Cell Support™: Nurturing Cellular Vitality

Completing the Ageless Theory™ collection is Stem Cell Support™, designed to support cellular vitality health and support healthy DNA function. Stem cells, with the unique capability to replicate into various cell types, play a crucial role in tissue repair, regeneration, and overall health. As replication diminishes with age, supporting stem cell health becomes essential for maintaining and repairing vital processes. Stem Cell Support™ incorporates Blueberry Extract, L-Carnosine, Vitamin D, essential B Vitamins, Quercetin & Green Tea Extract to provide exceptional antioxidant support and promote overall cellular health.

Sharon Paguio, senior director of marketing for the Country Life brand, says, "At Country Life, we believe that everyone deserves the benefits of healthy aging. Ageless Theory™ is our commitment to providing innovative wellness solutions that empower individuals to redefine what it means to age with vitality. Each supplement within the Ageless Theory™ line reflects our dedication to science-based solutions throughout all stages of life."

Ageless Theory™ supplements are crafted with purity in mind, featuring vegetarian capsules, certified gluten-free by GFCO, and certified vegan and/or vegetarian by the AVA. The line comes in recyclable packaging, supporting sustainability. The manufacturing process supports wind power and is free from yeast, wheat, soy, milk, salt, sugar, preservatives, artificial colors, flavors, and sweeteners.

Ageless Theory™ is now available for purchase at select retailers and online at www.countrylifevitamins.com.

Country Life, a leader in natural health, was founded in 1971. Its family of brands includes Country Life Vitamins, BioChem® protein powders and sports nutrition, and Desert Essence personal care. Country Life's thoroughly tested products are made from globally-sourced, clean ingredients, ensuring exceptional quality. Exemplified by its tagline, "Power Your Greatness," Country Life is committed to innovation, inspiration, and integrity from product concept to consumer use, with the goal of providing science-based supplements to support all life's stages. Country Life's manufacturing facility is based in Hauppauge, New York and is an NSF-GMP registered facility.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

