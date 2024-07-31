Country Music Artist Ella Langley's "the hungover tour" Announces Tour Sponsor Happenstance Whiskey

"At Happenstance, we think supporting women in business is important and that includes women in country music. Ella is one badass woman in country music and we can't wait to cheers with her on this tour," says Paige Parker, founder of Happenstance Whiskey. Post this

"Bourbon is Ella's drink of choice & she's already been taking bottles of Happenstance whiskey with her on the road playing support to HARDY, Morgan Wallen and Riley Green so it felt like the perfect fit to unite two powerhouse women-led businesses," says Paige Parker, founder of Happenstance Whiskey who currently leads an all women whiskey team. "At Happenstance, we think supporting women in business is important and that includes women in country music. Ella is one badass woman in country music and we can't wait to cheers with her on this tour."

Ella Langley's, "the hungover tour," presented by Happenstance Whiskey, kicks off on August 15, in St. Louis, Missouri, and concludes on November 8 in Helotes, Texas.

Blended and bottled in Nashville, Tennessee, Happenstance is 90 proof with 45 percent ABV. The 750mL bottle retails for a suggested MSRP of $64.99, and online ordering is now available for select markets at https://happenstancewhiskey.com. Additionally, Happenstance is currently available at various liquor stores, bars, and restaurants in Florida, Georgia, Tennessee and South Carolina.

For more information on Happenstance, please visit https://happenstancewhiskey.com/ or follow @happenstancewhiskey on Instagram.

About Happenstance Whiskey

Happenstance is a 100% women-owned & women-led bourbon company out of Nashville, Tennessee. Happenstance Whiskey believes that many great moments happen by chance, but their premium bourbon is not one of them. Happenstance wanted to create a brand that pays homage to the tradition of American bourbons that have come before but with an unexpected punch of today's most sought-after flavors. The spirit welcomes both the introductory whiskey drinker and seasoned whiskey lovers alike. For more information on Happenstance, please visit https://happenstancewhiskey.com or @happenstancewhiskey.

About Ella Langley

Ella Langley is just the kind of maverick country music needs. She's got a rafter-reaching voice, but she's also a straight-shootin' songwriter who pulls no punches when it comes to life, love, and everything else under the sun. Spiking her unfiltered true stories with unapologetic rock 'n' roll grit and unassuming pop appeal, she's quietly emerged as a phenomenon with millions of streams and a growing fan base. Following her debut EP Excuse The Mess in 2023, Ella has now arrived at the release of her debut 14-track album, hungover, which she describes as "raw, fun, and emotional". Ella has been widely touted as an artist to watch by CMT, Opry, All Country News, The Country Wire, Holler Country and more. Her massive touring schedule for the year includes her first-ever North American headline tour and supporting dates with Riley Green, HARDY, Morgan Wallen, Luke Bryan and Dierks Bentley. Ella has already made 2024 a landmark year for her career and shows no signs of slowing down.

Media Contact

Alison Walsh, Serendipit Consulting, 6027410866, [email protected], https://serendipitconsulting.com/

SOURCE Happenstance Whiskey