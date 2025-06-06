Country Music Legends Unite to Sign ONE-OF-A-KIND JACKET For Make-A-Wish Foundation

"I'm so grateful for the superstars that I call friends, taking the time to sign the Apple Bottoms jacket without hesitation, because it was helping kids in need. Thank you fam!" Nelly Post this

Apple Bottoms, the legendary fashion brand founded by hip-hop icon Nelly, has just dropped one of the most electrifying collaborations of the year — and it isn't even music! But it is for a great cause! In a heartwarming act of star power and generosity, Apple Bottoms partnered with Make-A-Wish Missouri & Kansas – St. Louis Region to create a truly one-of-a-kind collector's item: a luxury Italian lambskin leather jacket signed by the biggest names in country music and pop culture.

This head-turning stylish jacket — unveiled at the iconic Stagecoach Festival — features the autographs of Luke Combs, Garth Brooks, Nelly, Jelly Roll, Shaboozey, T-Pain, George Birge, Maddox Batson, Dasha, the Backstreet Boys, and Kate Hudson. It's a dazzling blend of country, pop, and hip-hop culture, making it the ultimate prize for any music lover but especially country music lovers.

And the excitement doesn't stop there. The lucky raffle winner will also score two premier tickets to any upcoming Nelly concert in the U.S., plus a backstage meet-and-greet where Nelly will personally autograph the jacket for its new owner — turning this once-in-a-lifetime piece into the ultimate fan experience!

"Nelly's music brings people together — and this jacket, with the people who signed it for Make-A-Wish Missouri & Kansas represents that beautifully," said Stephanie Hampton-Boeglin, Chief Operating Officer, "Using fashion and star power to grant local life-changing wishes for kids in his hometown? That's what it's all about and we appreciate Nelly for all he does for the kids."

Instead of a high-stakes auction that prices out most fans, Apple Bottoms is hosting a raffle — making it accessible to anyone who wants a shot at this remarkable piece. "When auctions hit big numbers, people drop out. With a raffle, everyone can participate, whether they buy one ticket or a hundred," explained President Michael Saunders. "Inclusivity is at the heart of Apple Bottoms — and that's exactly what this campaign represents."

Proceeds from the raffle will go directly to Make-A-Wish Missouri & Kansas, specifically benefiting the St. Louis region, to help fund life-changing wishes for children facing critical illnesses.

"There are hundreds of children in our community waiting for their wishes to come true," shared Stephanie, Chief Operating Officer of Make-A-Wish Missouri & Kansas. "This collaboration with Apple Bottoms helps make that happen—and brings hope to the kids who need it most."

Wishes typically fall into four categories:

I wish to go (to places like Disney World, Hawaii , or a National Park)

, or a National Park) I wish to meet (artists like Nelly, athletes, or celebrities)

I wish to have (playsets, gaming systems, room makeovers, therapy equipment)

I wish to be (a firefighter, police officer, ballerina, or even a YouTuber)

With over 200 local children in the St. Louis area alone currently waiting for their wish, your support through this raffle makes a direct and lasting impact—turning wishes into beautiful realities. Proceeds from the raffle will directly benefit Make-A-Wish Missouri & Kansas (STL region), helping to fund transformative experiences for children facing critical illnesses. Stephanie McGill, Executive Director of Make-A-Wish STL, expressed her gratitude: "There are hundreds of children in our community waiting for their wishes to come true. This collaboration with Apple Bottoms brings us closer to granting those dreams."

Want to know how to enter? Raffle tickets will be available online at AppleBottoms.com. Stay tuned to Apple Bottoms' social media channels for updates on how you can get your hands on this iconic piece of music history while giving back.

For more information and to purchase raffle tickets, visit Apple Bottoms Website or follow @AppleBottoms on social media.

Founded by Nelly, Apple Bottoms is more than just a fashion brand — it's a movement that celebrates diversity, style, and culture. From iconic jeans to star-studded collaborations, Apple Bottoms continues to leave a mark on both the fashion and philanthropic worlds.

Make-A-Wish grants life-changing wishes to children battling critical illnesses. By uniting donors and the community, Make-A-Wish offers hope and joy when it's needed most.

