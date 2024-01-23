Country Queen Set To Sing The National Anthem At The Biggest Game Of The Year

The excitement for the biggest game of the year reaches new heights as the esteemed Reba McEntire, a distinguished member of Team Justin, is set to grace the stage with a moving rendition of the national anthem.

FORT WORTH, Texas, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The excitement for the biggest game of the year reaches new heights as the esteemed Reba McEntire, a distinguished member of Team Justin, is set to grace the stage with a moving rendition of the national anthem.

Recognized for her remarkable vocal talents and enduring influence on the country music scene, Reba will take center stage to kick off the big game festivities with a performance that guarantees to resonate with audiences worldwide. As a valued member of the Justin Boots team, Reba embodies the spirit of authenticity and artistry synonymous with the iconic cowboy boot brand.

The performance will mark a full circle moment for Reba, who was discovered 50 years ago at the 1974 National Finals Rodeo in Oklahoma when she sang the national anthem, launching her iconic career.

"I'm honored to be part of something as big and historic as the Super Bowl coming to Las Vegas for the first time," Reba said. "2024 marks 50 years since I was discovered singing the National Anthem at the National Finals Rodeo, and I can't think of a better way to celebrate that anniversary."

"We are thrilled to have Reba McEntire, a true icon in the world of country music, as part of the Justin Boots family. Her performance at the big game is a testament to her incredible talent, and we are proud to stand alongside her as she delivers this momentous rendition of the national anthem. We are looking forward to watching Reba perform just as much as we are looking forward to watching the game," said Taylor Morton, Public Relations Manager at Justin Brands, Inc.

Justin, renowned for its commitment to quality craftsmanship and timeless style, is honored to have Reba as a partner. The Reba by Justin® Collection reflects Reba's distinct style and personality, and stands as a testament to the successful collaboration between Reba and Justin Boots.

Available for fans and boot enthusiasts alike, the Reba by Justin collection seamlessly blends Reba's signature style with the exceptional craftsmanship of Justin Boots. The collection features a variety of boots, booties, and casual shoes that pay homage to Reba's timeless influence on country music and fashion. Shop the Reba by Justin Collection here.

The most anticipated game of the season is set to kick off on Sunday, February 11, 2024 at 6:30PM ET on CBS. As the world eagerly awaits the thrilling game itself, Reba McEntire's performance is guaranteed to be a noteworthy moment.

ABOUT REBA MCENTIRE

Multi-media entertainment mogul Reba McEntire has become a household name through a successful career that includes music, television, film, theater, retail, and hospitality. The Country Music Hall of Fame and Hollywood Bowl member has more than 50 award wins under her belt, earning honors from the ACM Awards, American Music Awards, People's Choice Awards, CMA Awards, GRAMMY® Awards, and GMA Dove Awards. Reba was also a 2018 Kennedy Center Honors recipient, in addition to multiple philanthropic and leadership honors. Reba has celebrated unprecedented success including 35 career No.1 singles and more than 58 million albums sold worldwide. Reba earned her 60th Top 10 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart, extending her record for the most Top 10 hits among female artists. Reba's Top 10 success spans five straight decades, landing her in the singular group with only George Jones, Willie Nelson, and Dolly Parton who have the same achievement. The Oklahoma native and Golden Globe® nominated actress has multiple movie credits to her name, a critically acclaimed lead role on Broadway in Irving Berlin's Annie Get Your Gun, and starred in the 6-season television sitcom Reba. Reba has also proven to be a savvy entrepreneur, with longstanding brand partnerships including her Dillard's clothing line and western footwear collection REBA by Justin™. She has even added restauranteur to the list with Reba's Place, a restaurant, bar, retail, and entertainment venue in Atoka, Oklahoma. Reba is set to return as coach for Season 25 of NBC's The Voice. Her new book Not That Fancy landed on the New York Times bestseller list. For more information, visit http://www.Reba.com.

ABOUT REBA BY JUSTIN®

The multi-media mogul and iconic western bootmaker have partnered on a collection inspired by Reba's on and off-stage lifestyle. The Reba by Justin® collection features Reba's take on classic western boots, booties, and casuals, drawing inspiration from pieces of the Grammy Award winner's life story. Each style captures a moment from Reba's daily routine; from everyday wardrobe essentials to show-stopping performance boots. Built on comfort, using the finest leathers, refined details and the craftsmanship that Justin Boots is known for, this collection presents a truly unique offering. For more information, visit http://www.rebabyjustin.com.

ABOUT JUSTIN

Justin Boots is a Western brand that was founded in 1879 by H.J. Justin. The company is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, and produces a wide range of boots, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. Justin is known for its high-quality craftsmanship and use of premium materials, and has a reputation for being a trusted brand in the Western market. For more information, visit justinboots.com.

