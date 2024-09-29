Country Star Chayce Beckham to Headline 7th Annual Great Hearts Gala

This signature event is the largest fundraiser for the Teacher Excellence Fund, giving Great Hearts Academies the opportunity to reward the Arizona teachers who worked harder than ever this year. Post this

With more than 406 million streams and counting, the bluesy and brutally honest anthem debuted at #1 on both iTunes' Country and All Genre singles charts, and now leads Beckham's first album, Bad for Me, available now, as the emerging star finds his stride. Co-writing nine of 13 songs (three solo), the project shows Beckham opening his soul like most would never dare and embracing a timeless country-rock sound defined by fiddles, steel guitar, and plenty of against-the-grain attitude. With dusky shades of heroes like Johnny Cash, Waylon Jennings, and Kris Kristofferson, the set aims to reinforce next-big-thing and 'artist to watch' predictions from CMT, Amazon Music, MusicRow, and more. Headlining his own 'Bad For Me' tour, while joining Luke Bryan this summer and Parker McCollum this fall, Beckham delivers his next Wheelhouse Records single with the effervescent, feel-good track 'Everything I Need,' climbing the country radio charts now.

The theme for this year's event is Classical Roots and Western Boots and proceeds will support the Teacher Excellence Fund, which provides bonus compensation every December to reward and retain the best Great Hearts teachers across Arizona.

This signature event is the largest fundraiser for the Teacher Excellence Fund, giving Great Hearts Academies the opportunity to reward the Arizona teachers who worked harder than ever this year. Last year's gala raised over $1.3 million which provided 885 Arizona teachers with bonus compensation this past December. This fall, the signature event aims to do the same with the sole purpose of putting even more money in the pockets of the teachers.

This year's 2024 Co-Chairs are Tom and Valerie Spengler who have two kids at Great Hearts Cicero and Anthony & Desarae Puchta with four kids at Great Hearts Glendale. Together, they are an incredible force for good. Through their leadership and personal sponsorship, the Spenglers and Puchtas will lead the charge to raise $1 million to continue to keep the very best teachers in the classroom.

The Gala is made possible thanks to the following generous sponsors: Great Clips, Casas Bonitas, Copa Health, Headfarmer, Coffin & Trout Fine Jewellers, Baird, Lerner & Rowe Gives Back, The Gilb/Moore Family, Pace Group Media, The Quayle Family, Marsh McLennan, Fester & Chapman, Arizona Bank & Trust, Renovation Orthopaedics, Cigna, HUB International, The Puchta Family, The Spengler Family, Biltmore Pro Print, Delta Dental, Margaret T. Morris Foundation, Buck Financial, ER2, GCON, Chermack Consulting Group, SPS+ Architects, Carhuff & Cueva Architects, Chasse, Coldwater Ventures, Centerline Homes, Define Pilates, Langston Security & Integration, Cresent Crown, Sharp Business Systems, and Southern Glazer's Wine and Spirits. Sponsorship packages begin at $5,000 and are available to both families and corporations. To donate, sponsor, or volunteer at the Gala visit www.greatheartsgala.org. Contact Keara Marsh, Development Officer of Events, at (623) 239-3966 or [email protected] for more information.

About Great Hearts

Great Hearts, a non-profit organization, is the leading provider of classical education in the country with in-person public charter, online charter, and private academy offerings across multiple states dedicated to improving education nationwide through classical preparatory PK-12 academies. As the largest provider of liberal arts classical education campuses in the country, Great Hearts Academies serves more than 30,000 students at 48 academies in greater Phoenix, Ariz., Texas, Louisiana, and coming soon to Florida. Great Hearts also offers online academies in Arizona and Texas. Great Hearts provides a robust liberal arts curriculum incorporating advanced math and science and a focus on the arts and foreign language. Above all, Great Hearts cultivates hearts and minds for the lifelong pursuit of Truth, Goodness, and Beauty. Learn more at greatheartsamerica.org.

Media Contact

Kathryn Lipke, Great Hearts Academies, 1 3178746928, [email protected], https://www.greatheartsamerica.org/

SOURCE Great Hearts Academies