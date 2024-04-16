Countsy Announces Strategic Expansion of Accounting and HR Solutions for Diverse Business Needs

Our goal is to provide adaptive, expert solutions for Accounting and HR challenges to startups, scaleups, and spinouts — bolstered by the upcoming launch of our online platform. Post this

Countsy's FP&A-as-a-Service is designed to empower businesses in sectors like SaaS, Fintech, Digital Health, and AI with strategic financial insights and analytics. This service provides businesses with the tools to understand their financial trajectory, optimize performance through deep analytics, and receive guidance for informed strategic decision-making. It includes scenario analysis, compliance adherence, financial modeling, and third-party collaboration, all geared toward fostering sustainable growth and competitive advantage.

2) Technical Accounting & Audit Support: Navigating Financial Complexities with Expertise

The introduction of Technical Accounting & Audit Support services responds to the growing need for specialized financial expertise in complex transactions and compliance requirements. Countsy offers guidance on revenue recognition, accounting for convertible notes and debt facilities, capitalized software costs, and stock-based compensation. This suite also includes support for equity transactions, mergers and acquisitions, and comprehensive audit and due diligence assistance, ensuring businesses maintain financial integrity and transparency.

3) Enhanced Outsourced Accounting and HR Services: Adapting to Broader Market Needs

Building upon its success in providing Accounting and HR solutions to startups, Countsy is now offering these services to support the specific needs of scaleups, spinouts, larger companies, and independent CFOs. This expansion is designed to offer tailored solutions that align with diverse business structures' unique challenges and complexities, ensuring efficient, compliant, and effective financial and human resource management.

Mairtini Ni Dhomhnaill, Founder of Countsy, remarks, "With these enhanced service offerings, Countsy is excited to address the evolving needs of businesses across various stages and sizes. Our goal is to provide adaptive, expert solutions for Accounting and HR challenges to startups, scaleups, and spinouts — bolstered by the upcoming launch of our online platform."

