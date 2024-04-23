Countsy Launches New Online Portal for Streamlined Back-office Management

Comprehensive Platform for Finance and HR Management Now Available to Countsy Clients Post this

Mairtini Ni Dhomhnaill, Founder of Countsy, commented on the launch: "We designed our new portal to streamline the often complex back office operations for our clients. It's part of our ongoing effort to enhance our service offerings and support the startup community along with our growing portfolio of later-stage companies."

The release of this portal follows Countsy's recent expansion of its Accounting and People Operations business into FP&A-as-a-Service, Technical Accounting, plus allowing in-house departments, spinouts, and independent CFOs to access Countsy's back-office resources. The company, recognized as the BPO Partner of the Year with Netsuite ERP for several years, continues to expand its capabilities to meet the evolving needs of startups, scaleups, and spinouts. Future evolution to the platform includes adding project management and collaborative functionality to further support the interaction between clients and their outsourced back office teams.

Countsy's platform initiative reflects its commitment to providing practical solutions for its clients, aiming to simplify business processes and improve operational efficiency. For additional information, please visit countsy.com.

About Countsy

Countsy provides outsourced Accounting and HR/People Operations for startups, scaleups, and spinouts. Our offering includes a dedicated Fractional CFO and CPO, all the necessary back office experts, and a technology platform for billing, payroll, expense management, reporting, and more. We help thousands of businesses grow and provide outsourced services for scaling companies and independent CFOs who need to supplement their departments.

