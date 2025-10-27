Couples Impacted by Epilepsy Come Together for Groundbreaking Relationship Retreat in Princeton, NJ

Couples impacted by epilepsy gathered at The Peacock Inn in Princeton, NJ, for Navigating Us: Connecting Through the Epilepsy Journey, a relationship-centered retreat hosted by Epilepsy Services of New Jersey. The two-day event offered guided discussions and shared experiences that helped partners reconnect, strengthen communication, and build lasting community support.

PRINCETON, N.J., Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Over the weekend of October 4–5, couples living with the realities of epilepsy gathered at The Peacock Inn in Princeton, New Jersey, for Navigating Us: Connecting Through the Epilepsy Journey — a unique, relationship-centered retreat designed to help partners reconnect, reflect, and build stronger foundations for the future.

The two-day retreat offered couples the opportunity to step away from the demands of daily life and focus fully on one another, all while building community with others on similar journeys. With guided conversations, reflective exercises, and open dialogue, participants explored the impact of epilepsy on their relationships — and left with practical tools to strengthen connection and communication.

Whether newly diagnosed or years into the epilepsy journey, couples found a safe, supportive space to be seen and heard.

"The most meaningful part of the retreat was meeting and connecting with other people who understand what we are going through." — Retreat Participant

"The Navigating Us retreat was an extraordinary experience for my husband and me. It gave us a sense of connection and community with other people who are going through the same thing we are." — Lindsey D., Retreat Participant

Facilitated by Alison Kukla and Preston Reilly — a married couple who have experienced firsthand the complexities epilepsy can bring into a relationship — the retreat combined personal storytelling with deep professional expertise. Alison has lived with epilepsy for nearly 20 years and is a public health leader with a global footprint in epilepsy advocacy. Preston, an educator and student affairs professional, brings warmth, clarity, and a focus on personal growth to his facilitation style.

"It was wonderful spending meaningful time with other couples impacted by epilepsy in beautiful Princeton, New Jersey. The connections forged were strong and will continue to have positive impacts on attendees moving forward. We all laughed, cried, and learned together during an extremely powerful weekend of connection and authenticity." --Alison Kukla

The retreat was hosted by Epilepsy Services of New Jersey, which supports individuals and families impacted by epilepsy through education, advocacy, and programming. This event was made possible by the generosity of sponsors who believe in the power of connection and holistic care including Northeast Regional Epilepsy Group, Neurology Center for Epilepsy and Seizures, Neurelis and Neuropace.

"Our Navigating Us retreat is an example of how shared caregiving activities deepen connection and strengthen love. We plan to do more to support couples in their journey." -- Andrea Racioppi, Vice President, Epilepsy Services New Jersey

"At its core, the Navigating Us retreat is about helping couples rediscover connection and strengthen their bond as they navigate life with epilepsy together. We're proud to lead efforts that not only educate and advocate, but also nurture connection, understanding, and emotional well-being." Liza Gundell, CEO Epilepsy Services of New Jersey.

Epilepsy Services of New Jersey offers a variety of events for people impacted by epilepsy and their caregivers. You can connect with Epilepsy Services of New Jersey online by visiting their website epilepsyservicesnj.org, or on social media on Facebook or Instagram.

About Epilepsy Services of New Jersey

Epilepsy Services of New Jersey (ESNJ), an affiliate of the Family Resource Network, is a statewide nonprofit organization that includes Autism Family Services of NJ, Caregivers of NJ, and Epilepsy Services of NJ. ESNJ offers a range of programs for families living with epilepsy, including employment services, respite care, summer camp, support groups, scholarships, and information and referral assistance. Additionally, ESNJ provides free educational presentations on topics affecting those with epilepsy and trains schools and communities on seizure recognition and response. To learn more, visit www.epilepsyservicesnj.org.

