Courageous Women Award 2026 A Celebration of Strength, Purpose, and Unwavering Courage

"These women are not only courageous in their own lives—they are catalysts for others," said Sarah Vie, TV show host of Living Abundantly with Sarah Vie Post this

Sarah Vie also recognized Mel Robbins for her powerful commitment to authenticity, personal transformation, and empowering millions of people to change their lives through intentional thought and courageous action. Through her voice, vulnerability, and ability to make personal growth accessible, Robbins continues to inspire people around the world to step into their power one decision at a time.

Kaja Sokola, an advocate for justice and self-empowerment, shared her belief in the power of intention and inner truth:

"I've walked through things that could have broken me—but they didn't. They taught me to trust my intuition, to listen to that quiet voice even when everything around me felt uncertain.

I move forward with fear still present—but I don't let it lead. I lead with truth, empathy, and a deep responsibility to those who are still suffering.

I've learned that real power isn't loud. It's steady. It's relentless. It's choosing, over and over again, to rise, to feel, and to keep going.

I am both a safe place—and a force you don't want to underestimate."

Karolina Dehnhard, Esq., an International Family Law Attorney and founder of Divorce Dynasty and a fierce advocate for women and children, continues to stand in the gap for those without a voice, particularly in the areas of family advocacy and support for orphaned children:

"I don't just work in transformation—I stand with those who need it most, from women reclaiming their lives to children still waiting for theirs to begin.

My purpose is simple: empower women to rise and fight for children who are still waiting to be chosen. For me, this work has never been just about divorce—it's about dignity, destiny, and standing in the gap for those who don't yet have a voice."

Joan Vassos, honored for her advocacy in the face of personal loss, has transformed grief into a mission of awareness and hope:

"I am deeply honored to be recognized with the Courageous Women Award. Courage, for me, has come from turning personal loss into purpose. After losing my husband, John, to pancreatic cancer in 2021, I made a commitment to ensure his story—and the stories of so many others—would not be forgotten.

Through my work as an ambassador for the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, I've used my voice to raise awareness about one of the deadliest cancers and to advocate for greater research, earlier detection, and ultimately, a cure.

Creating change means showing up, even in the face of heartbreak, and finding the strength to help others feel seen, informed, and hopeful."

Host Sarah Vie, known for empowering women in their "second act," created the Courageous Women Awards as a platform to spotlight stories that inspire action and elevate voices that deserve to be heard.

"These women are not only courageous in their own lives—they are catalysts for others," said Vie. "They remind us that courage is not the absence of hardship, but the decision to rise through it, and to bring others with you."

The Courageous Women Awards continues to grow as a movement—one that celebrates authenticity, honors resilience, and ignites a new standard for what it means to live abundantly and courageously.

Media Contact

Robyn Stevens, PR Media, 1 8562989820, [email protected], www.RobynStevensPR.com

SOURCE Courageous Women Award