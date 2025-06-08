Courserev and ForeUp Join Forces to Bring Innovation to Golf Course Operations AI-Powered Automation to Streamline Tee Time Management

Courserev partners with ForeUp to integrate AI Voice Concierge and Chatbot, enabling golf courses to automate bookings and player communications 24/7 without increasing staff workload. This collaboration combines ForeUp's leading tee sheet platform with Courserev's intelligent automation to simplify operations and enhance the player experience.

ATLANTA, June 8, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Courserev today announced its integration with ForeUp, a cloud-based platform powered by over 2,000 golf courses across the United States. The strategic partnership brings Courserev's cutting-edge AI technology directly into ForeUp's tee sheet and point-of-sale (POS) system, enabling operators to streamline workflows, increase revenue, and enhance the player experience.

AI Designed Specifically for Golf Courses

The integration introduces a suite of intelligent automation tools tailored to the operational realities of modern golf facilities:

Maximize Revenue with Smarter Bookings:

Courserev's AI predicts demand by analyzing player behavior, historical data, and real-time factors, dynamically adjusting tee time availability to fill more spots and drive profitability.

Automate Communications:

The system manages routine messages such as reminders, confirmations, and cancellations, reducing staff workload and ensuring accurate and timely communication with golfers.

Deliver a Personalized Experience:

Golfers receive suggested tee times based on their habits and preferences, making the booking process faster, more intuitive, and more enjoyable, resulting in higher satisfaction and returns.

Driving Growth Through Collaborative Innovation

Courserev and ForeUp share a commitment to empowering golf course teams through intelligent, easy-to-use technology. By combining ForeUp's intuitive software platform with Courserev's AI automation, the integration drives operational efficiency and provides golf facilities with the tools they need to thrive in a competitive marketplace.

"At Courserev, our mission is to simplify golf course management through intelligent automation," said Manna Justin, founder of Courserev. "By partnering with ForeUp,We deliver AI designed specifically for the golf industry to enhance the booking process, streamline operations and improve the overall player experience."

The Courserev–ForeUp integration is now available to all ForeUp customers. To see it in action and request a personalized demo, visit www.courserev.ai. To learn more about ForeUp, visit www.foreup.com.

About Courserev

Courserev is a leading provider of AI-powered solutions tailored to the golf industry. From automated voice assistants to dynamic pricing engines, Courserev helps golf courses streamline operations and enhance the player experience. Learn more at www.courserev.ai

About ForeUp

ForeUp is a comprehensive, cloud-based software platform designed to help golf courses manage tee sheets, point-of-sale systems, marketing, billing and more. Trusted by hundreds of courses nationwide, ForeUp is known for its intuitive tools and customer-first approach. Learn more at www.foreup.com.

Media Contact

