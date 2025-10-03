Courserev.ai and Golfmanager Partner to Simplify Golf Course Management with AI

Golf industry pioneers Courserev.ai and Golfmanager announce a strategic partnership to enhance efficiency and player experience with AI.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Courserev.ai, a pioneer in AI solutions for the golf industry, today announced a strategic partnership with Golfmanager, the 100% cloud-based management software trusted by more than 350 golf clubs in over 30 countries. The collaboration brings together Courserev's intelligent automation with Golfmanager's all-in-one platform, offering powerful tools to streamline operations, maximize revenue, and enhance the player journey.

Technology Designed for Golf Course Managers

Golfmanager clients now benefit from a suite of cutting-edge AI features, specifically developed to meet the demands of modern clubs. Highlights include an intelligent virtual assistant that operates in multiple languages via voice or chat — integrated with the booking system, tee time management, player history, and club rules.

Features include:

24/7 Automated Service: Answers frequently asked questions, checks availability, books or cancels tee times, and sends notifications.

Personalized Conversations: Understands each player's profile and behavior to deliver relevant responses and tailored recommendations via voice or text.

Seamless Integration with Golfmanager: All assistant actions sync in real time with the tee sheet, ensuring operational control and consistency.

In addition to the voice and chat assistant, the integration with Courserev incorporates intelligent scheduling and automated communication with players. Routine tasks such as confirmations, reminders, and cancellations are handled by AI, reducing administrative workload and ensuring precise, timely communication. The result is greater operational efficiency and an improved experience for both staff and players.

Driving innovation through collaboration

By combining Golfmanager's cloud-based platform with Courserev's AI automation, the two companies aim to bring next-generation technology to golf course operators, making it easier to modernize operations and promote sustainable growth.

"Our partnership with Golfmanager brings our AI solutions to a growing and innovative platform that is making significant inroads into both emerging and established markets unlocking new opportunities for growth." said Manna Justin, founder of Courserev.ai

Carden Park: First to Embrace the Partnership

The first course to benefit from this partnership is Carden Park, one of the UK's premier golf resorts. Nestled in the heart of Cheshire, Carden Park spans 1,000 acres and features two championship golf courses, luxurious accommodations, and award-winning facilities.

"At Carden Park, we are always looking for ways to enhance both the player journey and our team's efficiency. Embracing this partnership between Courserev.ai and Golfmanager allows us to deliver a seamless, modern experience for our guests while streamlining day-to-day operations. It is an exciting step forward that reflects our commitment to combining world-class facilities with forward-thinking technology." said Josh Dhallu, Director of Golf at Carden Park.

As an early adopter of this collaboration between Courserev.ai and Golfmanager, Carden Park is setting the standard for how innovative technology can enhance operations and elevate the golfer experience.

"We are delighted to welcome Carden Park as the first Golf course in the UK to use AI solutions for Voice Concierge and Chatbot," added Manna Justin, founder and CEO of Courserev.ai. "Their commitment to delivering excellence by adopting the best in class technology solutions such as Golfmanager makes them the perfect showcase for the value of this partnership."

About Courserev.ai

Courserev.ai specializes in artificial intelligence solutions for the golf sector. Its offerings combine booking automation with voice and chat-based virtual assistants, providing players with a personalized experience and giving course managers greater operational efficiency.

About Golfmanager

Golfmanager is a golf course management software with a presence in over 30 countries and market leadership in Spain and Portugal. Its all-in-one, 100% cloud-based platform allows operators to manage all areas of the club — including bookings, memberships, sales, and communications — in an integrated, accessible, and real-time manner.

The partnership between Courserev.ai and Golfmanager is now available to all clients.

