CourseRev.ai Expands to European Market, Partnering with Zest Golf

CourseRev.ai and Zest Golf have launched a strategic integration to unify external tee time distribution with 24/7 multi-lingual AI front-desk automation for European golf courses.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 28, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CourseRev.ai, the leading Voice AI and Agentic platform for golf operations , has officially announced its strategic expansion into the European market by partnering with Zest Golf Technologies, the premier global B2B tee time channel manager.

This partnership introduces an official integration between the two platforms, creating a unified internal and external booking ecosystem. European golf clubs can now activate CourseRev.ai's breakthrough AI Voice Concierge and chat automation suite, fully optimized for multi-language regions and native course configurations.

Connecting Internal Intelligence with External Distribution

For years, Zest Golf has streamlined external channel management by connecting courses to over 300 tour operators and OTAs via a single API. The integration of CourseRev.ai adds a powerful operational layer to the internal side of the club—specifically targeting front-desk admin overhead.

Through this synchronized integration:

One Source of Truth: CourseRev.ai manages the internal phone and web inquiries while working off the exact same live inventory as Zest's external distribution. This completely eliminates double-booking or manual syncing risks.

Fluent Multi-Lingual Support: Built for the diverse European landscape, the AI Voice Concierge natively answers inbound calls and chats 24/7 in English, Spanish, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, and more.

Drastic Call Reduction: Clubs using the system routinely see a 60% reduction in front-desk call volume during their first season, freeing up pro shop staff to manage essential player and member relationships.

Teemeup.ai Discovery Network: Zest partner courses gain priority access to CourseRev.ai's golfer-facing environment, Teemeup.ai—a personal AI concierge app that helps golfers discover and book open tee times nearby.

A Joint Vision for Next-Generation Golf Commerce

"With a significant team based in Europe and growing interest in Courserev.ai's products and solutions in the UK, France, Spain, Portugal, and Italy, it was key to partner with established companies that have market presence." said Manna Justin, CEO at CourseRev.ai. "Courserev has already been working with Zest for the past year, and it was time to take this partnership to the next level, where Zest will represent Courserev in the European market"

Joe Maes, Co-Founder at Zest Golf added, "Rather than integrating with each tee sheet platform individually, courserev.ai plugs into the Zest API once and gains structured, live access to a growing network of golf courses across EMEA. Each club's specific pricing logic, booking conditions, and availability rules travel with the inventory — so the AI concierge and dynamic pricing tools operate within the actual commercial reality of every course on the network, not a one-size-fits-all data feed.."

About CourseRev.ai

CourseRev.ai is the leading AI Solution provider in the Golf industry providing golf courses and operators with solutions such as Voice AI, Chat Agents, Waitlist, Confirmations, Reminders, Advanced Web Booking and Revenue management solutions.

About Zest Golf

Zest Golf is the leading B2B channel management platform for golf courses worldwide, providing a single open API infrastructure that connects tee sheets directly to hundreds of tour operators, booking marketplaces, and next-generation tech platforms. Learn more at https://zest.golf

Media Contact

Casey Johnston, Courserev.ai, 1 4787580063, [email protected], www.courserev.ai

SOURCE Courserev.ai