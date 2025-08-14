CourseRev.ai Secures Investment from The Walden Golf Group to Fuel Expansion of AI Solutions in Golf

Courserev.ai, a company focused on AI technology for the golf industry, has secured a strategic investment from The Walden Golf Group. The investment will accelerate product development and market expansion after The Walden Group saw significant gains using Courserev.ai's Voice AI solution on their courses.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Courserev.ai – an innovator in AI technology for the golf industry – announced today that it has received a strategic investment from The Walden Golf Group. The Walden Group, a prominent commercial real estate owner/operator with an expanding portfolio of over 20 golf courses in the U.S., is fueling Courserev.ai's next phase of growth. The investment, part of Courserev.ai's seed round, will accelerate the company's go-to-market efforts, enable key hires, and fund ongoing AI product development.

After deploying Courserev.ai's Voice AI solution across its courses, The Walden Golf Group achieved significant gains in both revenue and customer satisfaction while streamlining operations. That comes with the added benefit of improved efficiency. With 78% of U.S. 18-hole golf facilities reporting seasonal staff shortages in recent years, CourseRev.ai's always-on AI helps courses deliver exceptional service without additional labor overhead. With such measurable impact, expanding the relationship through strategic investment was a natural next step for both companies.

"The investment from The Walden Golf Group aligns with the values and aspirations of both companies," said Manna Justin, CEO of Courserev.ai. "This funding will be crucial in expanding our reach and continuing to innovate our AI products, while also strengthening our operational capabilities."

Steven Schorr, Principal of The Walden Golf Group, expressed his strong belief in the partnership and the technology, stating, "As an owner and operator of more than 20 golf courses, we have seen first hand how effective CoursRev.ai is at both allowing us to provide maximum customer satisfaction at first contact as well as freeing up our staff to focus on the golfer experience. It's no secret that AI technology is transformational and is disrupting virtually every industry. It has finally made its way into golf with a fully functional solution. In fact, the capabilities are expanding at an amazing rate; we are now installing it on all of our courses and it has provided returns in excess of the cost within a few months. Clearly, it's the wave of the future."

Del Ratcliffe, President of Courserev.ai, whose golf management company Pinnacle Golf Properties has a long-standing relationship with The Walden Golf Group, emphasized the mutual benefits of the deal. "We are excited about this partnership and what it means for the future of golf technology," he said. "Their firsthand experience with our technology gave The Walden Golf Group a clear view of our vision for how AI can revolutionize golf course management, and their support will help us accelerate that vision into reality for other course operators."

About Courserev.ai

Courserev.ai is a fast-growing AI technology startup focused on the golf industry. The company's platform offers a suite of AI-powered solutions – from a Voice Concierge that automates tee time bookings via natural conversation, to intelligent chatbots and dynamic pricing tools – all designed to streamline golf course operations and elevate the golfer experience. By leveraging cutting-edge artificial intelligence specifically for golf course needs, Courserev.ai helps courses operate more efficiently, improve customer service, and drive revenue growth.

About The Walden Group

Founded in 1993, The Walden Group is a private real estate investment and operating company with decades of experience in acquiring and managing properties. The firm's portfolio spans multifamily residential communities and, more recently, an expanding collection of over 20 golf courses across the United States through its subsidiary The Walden Golf Group. By balancing stable cash-flow assets with value-add opportunities, The Walden Group has built a reputation for strategic growth and innovation in the real estate sector.

