Court Filing Says Hoglund Law Firm Engaged in Massive Fraud

The court filing in Hennepin County, Minnesota, dated September 26, 2023 (case number 27-CV-23-12137), alleges that the law firm Hoglund, Chwialkowski & Mrozik P.L.L.C., now known as Hoglund & Mrozik, P.L.L.C., engaged in widespread fraudulent advertising and marketing practices from 2013 to 2020 across multiple states. The lawsuit claims the firm's digital marketing strategy was designed to make it appear significantly larger and more local to clients than it actually was. Despite promoting itself as a law firm with a broad network of local attorneys and offices across several states and cities, Hoglund allegedly operated primarily from a single office in Roseville, Minnesota, which also served as a call center. The firm is accused of advertising over a hundred fictitious offices on Google Maps and listing 128 lawyers in locations where they either did not practice or were not employed by Hoglund. This led to the removal or suspension of 229 out of approximately 237 Google Map locations and lawyer listings due to their being "literally and materially false." The lawsuit also claims that Hoglund falsely advertised non-existent offices, some of which were actually private homes or unrelated businesses, like an industrial machine shop and a Sherwin-Williams paint store. Additionally, Hoglund is accused of manipulating its online reviews. The firm allegedly buried client complaints by using "review-gating" software to ensure only positive feedback was visible, falsely boosting its online reputation with claims of near-universal five-star Google reviews for its offices, most of which did not actually have such high ratings.

