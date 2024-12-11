Court Halts BOIR Filing Requirements Pending Appeal - Stay Prepared for What's Next

While the injunction offers temporary relief, businesses should stay prepared for the possible reinstatement of BOIR filing requirements as the appeal progresses. Post this

The court found that the CTA likely exceeds Congress's powers and burdens small businesses significantly.

FinCEN has confirmed that all CTA reporting deadlines are currently on hold.

The Department of Justice has filed a notice of appeal, signaling the potential for further legal developments.

While the injunction provides temporary relief, it is not a final ruling on the constitutionality of the CTA. On December 5, 2024, the Department of Justice appealed the nationwide preliminary injunction to the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals. Previous challenges to the CTA have upheld the law's constitutionality and enforceability. As the legal situation continues to unfold, businesses should stay informed and be prepared to resume beneficial ownership information reporting if the injunction is lifted.

Before the injunction, FinCEN BOI Filing helped thousands of companies file BOIRs in as little as five minutes, leveraging advanced technology and offering the most comprehensive educational resources available. Now, FinCEN BOI Filing has launched a notification system that will provide a timely email update on any changes to the CTA and BOIR requirements to assist businesses during this uncertain time.

Companies can sign up to receive an alert, ensuring they stay informed if the injunction is overturned and filing obligations resume. For more information on the CTA and to sign up for notifications, visit FinCENBOIFiling.com.

Staying informed is essential, as high-profile cases like this can evolve rapidly. Decisions on appeals or changes to injunctions often happen within days or weeks, leaving businesses with little time to react. Being prepared ensures you can adapt quickly and remain compliant with any new requirements that may arise.

Media Contact

Matthew Stratman, FinCEN BOI Filing, 1 8057484095, [email protected], FinCENBOIFiling.com

LinkedIn

SOURCE FinCEN BOI Filing