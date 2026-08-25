Court House Lawyers Secures Full Mercedes-Benz Buyback After Client's Claim Was Denied

The facts had not changed. How they were presented had. Post this

A claim that met the thresholds and was denied anyway

The client leased a new Mercedes-Benz hybrid that developed recurring engine and battery-related problems. The vehicle was brought to the dealership three separate times for repair and spent more than 30 cumulative days out of service, which can qualify a vehicle as a lemon under California law.

Despite meeting these thresholds, Mercedes-Benz denied the claim when the consumer attempted to navigate the process without legal representation. With a manufacturer refusal in hand and no clear path forward, he contacted Court House Lawyers.

"The claim was denied when the consumer presented it himself," said George Mkrtchyan, Esq., founder and Managing Attorney of Court House Lawyers. "Once it was presented through the proper channels, with the repair history documented the way the statute contemplates, the manufacturer agreed to repurchase the vehicle. The facts had not changed. How they were presented had."

From denial to repurchase

After reviewing the repair history and warranty documentation, Court House Lawyers prepared and submitted a formal lemon law repurchase demand and contract rescission to Mercedes-Benz. The manufacturer agreed to repurchase the vehicle once the claim was evaluated through the proper legal channels.

Under California lemon law, a qualifying repurchase typically includes a refund of the consumer's down payment and monthly payments made. Manufacturers are ordinarily permitted to deduct a mileage offset, which is a reduction based on miles driven before the first repair attempt for the defect.

Court House Lawyers negotiated a complete waiver of that offset, returning $5,250 in additional funds directly to the client — money the consumer was not automatically entitled to receive.

The firm's compensation did not increase as a result of the offset waiver. Under California lemon law, attorney's fees are paid separately by the manufacturer when the consumer prevails. Clients pay nothing out of pocket, and the firm takes no portion of the client's settlement or refund.

How the firm handled the matter

Court House Lawyers handled the matter in its entirety, managing all communications with the manufacturer and moving the case to resolution efficiently. The firm's full-service process includes:

Reviewing repair history and warranty documentation

Preparing and submitting formal repurchase demands

Negotiating directly with manufacturers

Coordinating vehicle surrender logistics

Ensuring clients receive their refund at the time of surrender whenever possible

The client was able to walk away from a problematic vehicle, recover their full investment, and move forward without the burden of repeated repairs or manufacturer roadblocks.

Past results do not guarantee or predict future outcomes. Every matter is evaluated on its own facts. This release is provided for general information and is not legal advice.

What consumers should know

Many consumers are unsure how to know if their car is a lemon. Under California's Song-Beverly Act, a vehicle may qualify if it has been in for repair three or more times for the same defect, or has spent more than 30 cumulative days out of service within the warranty period.

There is rarely a cost benefit to going it alone. Because the manufacturer is responsible for paying the consumer's attorney's fees upon a successful outcome, qualified consumers can consult a Mercedes lemon law attorney at no out-of-pocket cost. The firm takes nothing from the client's check.

About Court House Lawyers

Court House Lawyers is a personal injury and California lemon law firm serving Glendale, CA and the greater Los Angeles area, with extensive experience handling consumer protection claims against manufacturers including Mercedes-Benz, BMW, General Motors, Ford, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, and others. The firm represents consumers in vehicle repurchase cases under the Song-Beverly Consumer Warranty Act, with no upfront costs to the client. Attorney's fees are recovered directly from the manufacturer upon a successful outcome. Call Court House Lawyers for a free consultation.

Media Contact

George Mkrtchyan, Esq., Managing Attorney, Court House Lawyers, 1 (818) 293-8293, [email protected], https://courthouselawyers.com/

SOURCE Court House Lawyers