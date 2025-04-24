Court Rejects NCAA Antitrust Settlement Due to Unfairness

Court accepts MoloLamken objection and rejects historic NCAA antitrust settlement

NEW YORK, April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- This afternoon, Judge Claudia Wilken of the United States District Court for the Northern District of California rejected a proposed settlement of the long-running litigation challenging the restrictions on student athletes receiving compensation.

The settlement imposed limits on the size of team rosters and as a result, many student athletes were told they no longer had a place on a team. A group of students affected by the limits, represented by leading litigation firm MoloLamken LLP, objected to the settlement, calling the roster limits unfair and, in fact, cruel.

More than 190 students asked MoloLamken founding partner, Steven Molo, to speak for them at the court's April 7, 2025 hearing to decide whether to give final approval to the settlement.

Judge Wilken ruled, "[b]ecause the settlement agreement is not fair and reasonable to the significant number of class members whose roster spots will be or have been taken away because of the immediate implementation of the settlement agreement, the Court cannot approve the settlement agreement in its current form."

"We're grateful the Court understood the pain the proposed settlement has been inflicting on many student athletes who've dedicated themselves to their sports," said Steven Molo. "The tremendous unfairness of the arbitrary roster limits must be addressed," Molo said.

Judge Wilken directed that the NCAA and the lawyers proposing the settlement go back to mediation, with Molo representing his objector clients, in 14 days. She also placed the case back on track for a possible trial if the issue is not resolved.

The MoloLamken team also includes Eric Posner, Sara Tofighbakhsh, Bonnie St. Charles, Pratik Raj Ghosh, and Thomas Wiegand.

